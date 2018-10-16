If anyone knows how to throw a party, it’s T.I. Watch him get rowdy in an epic night out with Young Thug for their new ‘The Weekend’ video!

Leave it to T.I. to make Tuesday feel like a Friday. The 38-year-old rapper dropped his music video for “The Weekend” on Oct.16, and the six-minute visual is getting the party going! With a little help from Young Thug, T.I. enlists a plethora of gorgeous women for the new clip, but fans watching the video may notice that his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris is not one of them. T.I. is on the prowl throughout the clip, and dances the night away with bikini-clad video vixens, as he tosses $100 dollar bills in the air. TIP is living large!

T.I. and Thugger get more trouble than they bargained for in the video though, and by the end, they see some of their new model friends have a few tricks up their sleeve. The flawless casting, which includes Coqueta Torres, Bella Davis, Stephanie Gonzalez, Sophia Serrelle, Nour Assaf, and Gloria Louis, takes a dark turn when the ladies turn on the rappers! Be sure to catch the full video for the track above.

The new clip comes four days after the rapper royally pissed off First Lady Melania Trump, in a separate video. TIP posted the controversial clip to Twitter, which showed a Melania look-alike stripping in the Oval Office! The promo clip for his album, Dime Trap, caused such a ruckus that FLOTUS even took notice. Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, retweeted an article about the video, writing, “How is this acceptable? disgusting #boycottT.I. @Tip” she wrote after catching wind of the clip.