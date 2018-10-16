T.I. Pisses Off Melania Trump’s Team With Video Of First Lady Look-Alike Stripping — See Message

She really cares, do u? Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham called for a boycott of T.I.’s music after he tweeted out an explicit video starring a look-alike of the first lady! See her message here!

T.I. just made a powerful enemy. The White House is enraged by a video the rapper posted on Twitter that shows a Melania Trump look-alike stripping in the Oval Office and is calling for a boycott of his music! The promo clip for his upcoming album, Dime Trap, shows footage of President Donald Trump flying away in a helicopter, and a Secret Service agent, played by Tip, relaxing in the Oval Office. A woman who looks just like the first lady strolls in, wearing nothing but the infamous, green “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” jacket! The woman climbs on the desk and strips for Tip — and yes, she’s completely naked. They run off together and trash the White House, spray painting over Trump’s portrait.

If the message wasn’t clear enough, the video is captioned, “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye. 😳”. Needless to say, the first lady’s office is pissed. Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, retweeted an article about the video, writing, “How is this acceptable?

#disgusting #boycottT.I. @Tip”. Uh oh! Well, the boycott T.I. thing isn’t going to lift off right away exactly, since Stephanie doesn’t understand that there can’t be punctuation in hashtags. But still! The MAGA crowd is all over this, both in response to the video, and in the comments on all his recent Instagram posts (that have nothing to do with the video). It’s putting the “Becky with the good hair” campaign against Rachel Roy look like nothing!

Tip’s video came one day after Kanye West met with Trump in the White House and went on a wild rant about abolishing the 13th Amendment, refusing to treat his bipolar disorder, and how wearing a MAGA hat made him feel like a man — because if Hillary Clinton became president, there’d be too much “female energy” in the office. Dude. T.I. was beyond mad about the visit, vowing to never work with Kanye again in a lengthy Instagram post.

It doesn’t seem like T.I. will stand down, even if that’s what Melania’s rep wants. He’ll be fine if this scandal keeps up — a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his wife, Tiny, is totally proud of him for standing up for what he believes in!