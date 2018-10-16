‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The First Full Night Of Battles Kicks Off — Meet The Celeb Advisors

The Battle Rounds officially kick off on ‘The Voice’! Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

The Voice Battle Rounds continue on Tuesday’s episode (October 16)! However, the Battles unexpectedly kicked off in the second half of Monday’s episode, which featured the last batch up Blind Auditions. Last night, we were introduced to each of the advisors the coaches chose to join them in the Battle Rounds. — Blake Shelton‘s advisor is Keith Urban; Kelly Clarkson‘s is Thomas Rhett; Jennifer Hudson‘s is Halsey; And, we haven’t been introduced to Adam’s just yet!

Here’s how the Battle Rounds work: Coaches will dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice, and sharing the secrets of their success along with the help from their celebrity advisers. During the battle rounds the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. After the vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition, while the losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach. Each coach has two steals during the battle rounds.

TEAM KELLY: KYMBERLI JOYE Vs. ONEUP (the duo) — Kelly chose Kymberli, out of all of her team, to go up against a duo because of her strong voice. Kymberli and Oneup, the same sex couple who performed together for the first time on The Voice stage, will perform “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes. Thomas Rhett heard their rehearsal and called it “perfect” — a word he says he doesn’t use a lot. In the end one voice overpowered TWO…

KELLY : Kymberli Joye

: Kymberli Joye STEALS: None

TEAM ADAM: ANTHONY ARYA Vs. STEVE MEMMOLO — First Adam introduces his advisor, Cee Lo Green! Adam admits that although 15-year-old Anthony isn’t “as polished” as Steve, he still has something interesting about his voice. Meanwhile, Steve, a 35-year-old wedding singer has many years of experience under his belt. They will sing, “Amy” by Pure Prairie.

ADAM : Steve Memmolo

: Steve Memmolo STEALS: Jennifer Hudson

TEAM ADAM: JARRED MATTHEW Vs. TYKE JAMES — The two completely opposite singers perform “She’s Always A Woman”.

ADAM : Tykes James

: Tykes James STEALS: None

——————-

Below are Monday’s Battle results:

TEAM KELLY: SANDYREDD Vs. CODY RAY RAYMOND

KELLY : Cody Ray Raymond

: Cody Ray Raymond STEALS: Adam, J. Hud, Blake; She chooses J. Hud;

TEAM BLAKE: MICHAEL LEE Vs. JOEY GREEN

BLAKE : Michael Lee

: Michael Lee STEALS: None

TEAM J. HUD: PATRIQUE FORTSON Vs. COLTON SMITH

J. HUD : Patrique

: Patrique STEALS: Blake

——————-

See the full teams:

Team Kelly: Sarah Grace; Mikele Buck; Claire DeJean; Chevel Shepherd; Delaney Silvernell; Kymberli Joye; Erika Zade; Cody Ray Raymond; Abby Gates; Josh Davis; Oneup;

Team Blake: Kameron Marlowe; Michael Lee; Keith Paluso; Mercedes Ferreira-Dias; Dave Fenley; Rachel Messer; Chris Kroeze; Kayley Hill; Caeland Garner; Katrina Cain; Colton Smith;

Team Adam: Tyke James; Radha; DeAndre Nico; Steve Memmolo; Anthony Arya; Foushee; Reagan Strange; Natalie Brady; Jarred Matthew; Jake Wells; Funsho;

Team J. Hud: Tyshawn Colquitt; Franc West; Patrique Fortson; Kennedy Holmes; Audri Bartholomew; Natasia Greycloud; MaKENZIE Thomas; Mike Parker; Zaxai; Lela; Matt Johnson; Sandyredd;