‘The Rookie’ Recap: Nathan Fillion Is A Brand-New Cop & He’s Hiding A Huge Secret

‘The Rookie’ premiered on Oct. 16, and Nathan Fillion is the oldest rookie ever. His character, John Nolan, takes on a new challenge and faces serious danger on the job. Here’s what went down in the thrilling and fun series premiere!

Are you ready for The Rookie? This show is one of the fall’s most highly-anticipated new series and rightfully so. Nathan Fillion charms once again in a series that will have you hooked from the very first episode. John Nolan, played by Nathan, is looking for a fresh start. He’s newly divorced and needs to start a new character. While at the bank, Nolan finds himself in the. middle of a bank robbery. He distracts the guy so one of the teller’s can call for help.

Nolan does start the next chapter of his life by becoming a cop. He’s no young rookie, but he’s a rookie nonetheless. The jokes about his age start right off the bat on his first day. He’s a rookie alongside Lucy Chen and Jackson West, who is the son of Commander West. They’re assigned TOs. Nolan is assigned to Office Bishop, Chen is assigned to Officer Bradford, and West is assigned to Officer Gomez.

The sergeant already hates Nolan. He thinks Nolan is a “walking mid-life crisis.” Nolan’s partner, Bishop, wants to be the chief of police. Nolan vows to work twice as hard and make her look good.

The first call they get is about a domestic disturbance. John tries to make conversation with the guy, who hints that his wife has the crazy temper. They leave the house and chase down a crazed man next. As the man is getting arrested, the guy mentions his son in a hot car. Nolan tracks down the car and finds the kid inside. Bishop helps him with the rescue and tells him afterwards that he still has a lot to learn.

Meanwhile, Bradford is super tough on Chen. Everything is a test. Bishop and Nolan go back to the domestic disturbance. The woman has stabbed her boyfriend in the neck. Bishop tells Nolan to wear gloves, but there’s no time. Nolan tries to stop the bleeding, but the man dies in his arms. Nolan remembers that the husband hinted the wife was abusive. Bishop advises Nolan to always trust his instincts.

The rookies go to get drinks after work. Nolan can’t stop thinking about the man who died. Even though a waitress asks for his number, Nolan is a taken man. He and Chen have been seeing each other in secret for two months!

The next day, the sergeants gives everyone their next assignment. Whoever finds this suspect gets Super Bowl Sunday off! While searching for the suspect, Bradford comes across a woman who stops him dead in his tracks. The woman is his wife, and she’s a drug addict. She is his weak spot. She takes his cash and runs. He admits to Chen he hasn’t seen her in over a year.

Bradford and Chen soon encounter the suspect. A gunfight ensues. Bradford is shot as gunfire rages all around. Bishop and Nolan arrive next. During the shootout, West freezes up. Nolan continues chasing after the suspect, who soon grabs a hostage. Nolan gets the guy. Right after, Bishop notices a tender moment between Nolan and Chen.

Even though he caught the suspect, the sergeant fires Nolan for leaving Bishop. His superior believes in Nolan and wants the sergeant to keep him around. Bishop comes up to Chen and says, “I know about you and Nolan.” That throws Chen for a loop. “It’ll brand you, no matter how good you are or how hard you work. Break things off before it’s too late,” Bishop warns. Gomez threatens to expose West if he freezes up again. The sergeant may not believe in Nolan, but Nolan is going to prove him wrong. “I’ve earned my place here, and I’m not leaving,” Nolan says.