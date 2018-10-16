Tamra Judge Flashes Her Breasts During Trip To Jamaica With Other ‘RHOC’ Women — See Pic

Tamra Judge had a major oops moment and exposed a little more than she bargained for when she took a dip on a girls’ trip to Jamaica in the latest ‘RHOC’ episode.

Tamra Judge accidentally flashed her boobs during the latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Orange and her castmates thought the whole incident was hilarious. The 51-year-old’s breasts made an unplanned appearance on Bravo’s hit show on Oct. 15, which covered the girls’ trip to the tropical island of Jamaica. The Real Housewives were on a rafting trip and at one point, the ladies tried swinging into the water on a chain. But, unfortunately, Tamra’s breast – sorry, best –Tarzan impression led to her boobs popping out. Frustrated after showing her boobs to the world, she screamed, “Why do I keep losing my nipple covers?”

Fellow RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter couldn’t resist poking fun at the accidental flashing, by saying, “She doesn’t even need Tarzan. She just buoys her way to the edge.” It wasn’t all fun and games for the ladies though. Tensions rose throughout the episode, especially during that river adventure on Jamaica’s Martha Brae when Tamra was annoyed that her pal Shannon Beador, 54, shared a raft with Vicki Gunvalson, 56, and not her. “I’m getting so frustrated that I’m going to blow. I’m going to blow and it’s not going to be pretty,” she said at one point.

But whatever issues the friends had have since been smoothed over as they explained on Bravo’s The Daily Dish online. Giving her assessment of the trip, Tamra said, “It was really like a friends coming together but there was a lot of screaming and yelling in the middle of it…” However, Tamra is convinced that – despite that – everything worked out in the end. She said, “We’re stronger friends than we ever have been and it was because of that trip in Jamaica, because things just came to a head and it was a big blowout and then we’ve been good.”

Shannon agreed saying that she and Tamra are so close they’re like “family.” She said, “The true test of a good friendship, I think, is the ability to resolve an issue quickly and Tamra and I were able to do that and I feel like our friendship has grown because of it.”