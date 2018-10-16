Stormy Daniels Mocks Donald Trump’s Penis Size & Jokes He’s Into ‘Bestiality’ After His ‘Horseface’ Diss

Stormy Daniels has shared yet another comment about Donald Trump’s anatomy with the world. See her vicious Twitter diss after the President called her ‘horseface.’

Donald Trump, 72, has yet to learn what a silent victory is. After his win in a defamation lawsuit, he took to Twitter to insult porn star Stormy Daniels, 39, and scathingly called her “horseface” to his 55 million followers. Stormy has proven to be a clever clap back queen though, and was quick with a rebuttal. “Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality,” she wrote, giving him a taste of his own poison.

The Twitter exchange came after a federal judge’s decision to dismiss the defamation lawsuit against him brought by Stormy, who alleged she had an affair with Trump back in 2006. This isn’t the first time Stormy has publicly shamed Trump for his anatomy. In her new book, entitled Full Disclosure, there are a plethora of details surrounding her alleged affair with the now President. One paragraph in particular gives some overly specific details of their sexual encounter, when the adult film star compares Trump’s penis to the toad character from Mario Kart! “He knows he has an unusual penis,” Stormy writes. “It has a huge mushroom head. I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fu–ed by a guy with Yeti pubes and a d–k like the mushroom character in Mario Kart,” she added.

Stormy’s attorney has repeatedly said she was threatened to keep details of their encounter private. Stormy also said Donald’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, threatened to sue her shortly after the interview she conducted. Previously, Stormy dished on more details of her night with Donald to Vogue magazine, implying that sex with him lasted just two minutes.

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

In one thing is for sure, FLOTUS Melania Trump is not happy with Stormy’s outspoken ways. “Melania feels embarrassed over the disgusting remarks made by Stormy regarding the Donald’s penis,” a D.C. insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Melania feels like Stormy’s description of his penis is rude, disrespectful and just plain wrong. Melania is furious over the ridiculous statements and she wishes Stormy would be quiet and go away.”