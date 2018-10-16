12 Stars Still Wearing Short Shorts In October: Gigi Hadid & More

Global warming? It’s NBD for these celebs in the shortest of short shorts. Even though it’s almost Halloween, some of the hottest stars — like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner — are rocking shorts well into the autumn season.

Some people want to deny that man-made climate change is real, but it’s hard to deny that Halsey raised the global temperature by a few hundred degrees when she stepped out for coffee in Studio City, California on Oct. 12. The “Closer” singer wore a pair of Doc Martens, a lacey bra-top and a pair of high-waist cutoff jean shorts, per Us Weekly. While Halsey’s outfit might raise a few eyebrows if she were in Minneapolis (where temperatures were in the low 50s) it was still in the 80s out in California. It’s going to be in the high 70s/low 80s all the way to November, so it’s likely Halsey will get plenty of chances to rock the short shorts until Thanksgiving.

Gigi Hadid went denim-on-denim while out in New York City on Oct. 11, matching her insanely short shorts with a denim jacket. Her sister, Bella Hadid, also rocked shorts during New York Fashion week in September. While it’s not technically October, it’s still the Fall season and Bella looked fabulous. California’s royal family – the Kardashians – seem to live in shorts all year ‘round, as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all wore shorts during the chillier months.

Someone doesn’t need to be a glamorous movie star, a hot pop singer or look like they just came from Fashion Week to pull of this trend. Shorts, called “an essential piece in every woman’s summer wardrobe” by More Fashion, can be paired with tights to “spice up your outfit with funky colors and patterns.” A structured blazer or jacket also compliments a pair of shorts this fall, while also offering some coverage in case the wind turns cold. The last thing wants is a chilly booty.

As for what shoes one should wear? Slides might seem tempting, but put those away until spring. The Ugg boot has become a staple of the fall like pumpkin spice coffee and dead leaves, but it’s as stale as a pumpkin donut come November 3rd. The fashionable decision might be to wear a “hot pair of heels.” The season might be the right time to wear those jewel tones heels or a bootie. Or, take Halsey’s cue and put on a pair of Doc Marten’s? After all, October could suddenly remember that it’s supposed to be cold and bring in a random snowstorm.