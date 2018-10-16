Scooter Braun: Why He’s Convinced A Record Number Of Young People Will Vote In The Midterms

With the Midterm elections just around the corner, Scooter Braun EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com why he thinks there will be a ‘record-breaking’ turnout of young people voting on Nov. 6.

“The reason why there is all of this anger and hatred that we are seeing is because things are changing,” Scooter Braun said when EXCLUSIVELY speaking with HollywoodLife.com at the F*ck Cancer gala on Oct. 13. “You see KKK members marching down the street because the [confederate] statue is coming down, not because it is going up. And you see women outraged because they are done with the abuse and you see minorities stepping forward because they are done being treated as second-class citizens.”

“So, I don’t see this is as point where we cowardly walk away,” Justin Bieber‘s manager told HollywoodLife.com. “I think in November, I can’t wait till all these young people come out and vote. You know, the March For Our Lives kids have been out and are registering people all over the country. The march itself was the largest registration with young people ever in one day. And we are seeing record-breaking numbers of young people and I think that is because they understand that we broke a bone and it can heal stronger. So, I hope that in November, we see a response with the people. Because, we are the actual true ‘check and balances.’ ” For those who still need to, HollywoodLife.com has provided a method below to help you get registered to vote.

The passion Scooter sees in the “young people” recognizing that American democracy is a “broken bone” can be found in his wife, F*ck Cancer co-founder Yael Cohen Braun. Yael launched the organization, which focuses on early detection and cancer prevention, in 2009 after he mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. The group also aims to change the way people talk about cancer while providing “real tangible support for the cancer community’s hearts, mind and souls.”

“I started a Facebook group called F*ck Cancer,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was mostly a way for me to let friends know what was happening because I wasn’t doing a great job of talking about it. I came back a few days later, and there were a couple of thousand people. I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, I don’t know a couple of thousand of people!’ It became really obvious that it was a sentiment that resonated far beyond me and my family, and it serves as kind of a war cry for us.”

Similarly, the politics of the last two years have given politically minded young people a “war cry” of their own. While the deadline to register to vote has passed in some states, there is still time for others to get registered for the Midterm elections on Nov. 6. Click here for info on that.