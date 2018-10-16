Meghan Markle’s Sister Breaks Silence On Duchess’ Pregnancy: Hopes It Will End Their Rift

Meghan Markle is pregnant and her sister could not be happier. Samantha Markle hopes the new baby will help squash the beef between her, Meghan and their father, Thomas Markle Sr.!

“It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear,” Samantha Markle, 53, told The Sun when discussing the news that she’s about to become an aunt. Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, announced on Oct. 15 that they were expecting, and Meghan’s estranged sister had mostly good things to say about it. “I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive.”

It was mostly positive, but Samantha (who was on vacation in Ireland when she spoke with The Sun, following her failed attempt to hand-deliver a letter to Meghan at Kensington Palace) brought up how the announcement indicated that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, knew about the baby. Meghan and Samantha’s father, Thomas Markle, 74, was not mentioned in the announcement. “I would hope that — for the sake of the baby, the family, the world and my dad — that leaving him out of the statement was not intentional,” Samantha said. “I hope my dad is included and at a proper time. If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included.”

“A baby changes everything and softens everyone. I would only hope that there would be some adjustment or some way of including him,” she added. “I think we all have to safeguard against any negative or hurt feelings and just work towards a positive joyous new life in the world.”

With Harry and Meghan about to become parents, Samantha hopes that they can use this baby news as a way to quash any lingering bad blood between them and Thomas Markle. Thomas, as you might remember, got on the royal family’s bad side after his numerous shady interviews with the British press.

“At a proper time, there should be a sit-down wherein everyone can address this properly,” Samantha said. “Everything has to work itself out. I want to allow Meg and Harry to bring my dad into it in their own appropriate time because they very well should do. Although I can still say I love my sister, I wasn’t happy with the way my father was being treated. But, you know, we’re also seeing now that there was a lot going on — there may have been a lot of stress.”