Ronnie’s GF Jen Harley Bashes ‘Jersey Shore’ & Wants Him To Quit: It’s ‘The Root To All Our Problems’

Jen Harley took to her Instagram story on Oct. 16 to answer some fans’ questions and she revealed that her time on ‘Jersey Shore’ with boyfriend Ronnie-Ortiz Magro has caused them nothing but problems.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jen Harley took to Instagram on Oct. 16 to encourage fans to ask her questions while she was on a flight and in one of her answers, she shockingly admitted that being on the reality show was causing all her problems with boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. “So bored! Another 2 hours left!! Entertain me! Ask away, be nice,” Jen’s initial question read. It didn’t take long for the numerous responses that led to her admission. “I know you won’t answer this but how do you like being on Jersey Shore,” one fan asked. “Honestly the show has been the route to all our problems,” Jen answered. “Would you want Ron to quit JS to make ur relationship better and peaceful?,” another asked. “DUH,” was her response.

In addition to those admissions, Jen even went as far as to say she didn’t watch her own show. “How do you feel seeing yourself on Jersey Shore,” another follower asked. “I legit do not watch the show,” she wrote. Jen’s responses about the popular television series definitely proves she’s not a big fan despite being a part of it. Since her relationship struggles with Ronnie are always under a spotlight, we can’t say we blame her!

Both Jen and Ronnie have been making numerous headlines for their drama on the show. One major incident involved Jen getting arrested after allegedly dragging Ronnie with her car during a fight, leaving his arm in a sling. Still, Jen’s man has been defending her and they both have jokes about their issues while continuing to stay together. One of the reasons they’re most likely trying to work things out is because they share an adorable six-month-old daughter, Ariana together. It will be interesting to see where things go from here but we’ll definitely be following along with the couple’s story!

From break ups to make ups, Ronnie and Jen have had their fair share of struggles in their romance which is one of the reasons Jersey Shore tends to keep attracting viewers. With reality shows, you never know what is coming and that’s certainly true with these two!