‘Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart & KJ Apa: Archie’s Decision ‘Strikes Panic In All Of Them’

Archie’s now in juvie after pleading guilty in the ‘Riverdale’ premiere. Lili Reinhart spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about the impact of Archie’s decision. Plus, KJ Apa talked Archie’s upcoming struggles on the inside.

When Archie decided to plead guilty to manslaughter at his trial in the Riverdale season 3 premiere, his loved ones were completely blindsided. Archie is now headed to a juvenile detention center, leaving his family and friends behind. Archie’s absence will be deeply felt among our Riverdale citizens, especially Veronica, Betty, and Jughead. “I feel like they don’t know what their world looks like without him,” Lili Reinhart told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the show’s New York Comic Con press room. “Betty and Archie were best friends as kids growing up. Imagine her world in high school, graduating without him. It’s so surreal and kind of just strikes panic in all of them. It’s almost like a surreal sort of, ‘We’re going to get you out. It’ll be fine.’ They can’t tell themselves otherwise because it’ll just be too devastating.”

Life in juvie isn’t going to be easy for Archie,” KJ Apa teased. “As soon as he steps foot in there, he’s pretty much in survival mode,” KJ said. “I feel like he needs to do everything he can to protect himself in there. He knows some people in there, too, which helps, but yeah he’s isolated. He’s definitely not used to being away from his old man or his best friends. We definitely see him struggling for sure, and he has to get by by doing certain things.”

During the Oct. 17 episode, Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a plan to make Archie feel a little less alone in juvie. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty team up to investigate Riverdale’s latest mystery. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.