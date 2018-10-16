Prince Harry Already In ‘Protective Daddy Mode’: Why He’s Fearing For Meghan Markle On Royal Tour

Meghan and Harry’s exciting pregnancy news comes just before their royal tour! With so much travel on the agenda, Harry is ‘so worried’ about the mom-to-be, a source says.

A royal tour isn’t all fun and games! Fans in Australia, Fiji and New Zealand may be crazy excited for Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, to visit them on their first tour together, but Harry is reportedly scared for his pregnant wife, a friend of Meghan’s told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Harry is usually such a carefree guy but Meghan‘s pregnancy has already changed him,” the insider said. “He’s already in protective daddy mode. He’s so worried about this trip they’ve just left on because their schedule is jam packed with engagements and he’s paranoid that it’ll be too much for Meghan and their unborn baby. He’s saying he wants her on bed rest anytime they’re not at an engagement. He’s being super overprotective. Meghan‘s agreed to take lots of naps, and she thinks it’s very sweet that he’s worried like this.”

After constant baby bump rumors since the couple tied the knot in May, Meghan and Harry finally announced that they were expecting on Oct. 15 with an official statement. “Their Royal Highnesses are very pleased to announce the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in Spring 2019,” it read. “Their Royal Highnesses very much appreciate all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share their happy news.” And the very next day, the two stepped out in Australia with Meghan flaunting her budding belly in a sleeveless white dress. So refreshing, considering she’s been hiding her baby bump under coats and folders for so long!

Meghan and Harry were all smiles in Australia, holding hands and looking as happy as ever. The mom-to-be, in particular, was glowing and looked well-rested. Maybe she really is taking her husband’s advice!