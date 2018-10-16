Paris Hilton Reveals ‘I Can’t Wait To Start A Family’ & Spills On Upcoming Wedding & Honeymoon

Before Paris Hilton strutted down the catwalk for the Rock the Runway fundraiser on Oct. 13, she dished on her family and wedding plans EXCLUSIVELY to HL! Find out what her hopeful timeline is, here.

Paris Hilton, 37, and Chris Zylka, 33, got engaged at the beginning of this year — but when will fans finally see this cute couple tie the knot? Not until at least next year, the heiress told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the Rock the Runway fundraiser. “I’m going to be on tour for my new fragrance that just came out for the next two months, so we’re planning it for next year,” Paris said. “I’m happy because I want to go directly from my wedding to my honeymoon, and with my schedule that wouldn’t be possible. I’m happy to actually do it at a time where I can have some time off and do a romantic honeymoon and not be stressed out.” Sounds perfect! But while Paris didn’t open up about her dream destination, she did dish on her baby plans.

A baby bump would be the perfect red carpet accessory for Paris, right? She’d be too cute with a budding belly, but even though she and Chris want to have little ones of their own, it doesn’t sound like they’re in a rush. “I was with [my sister] all week in New York playing with my nieces every day, so I can’t wait for that day one day,” she admitted. “I can’t wait to have a family! I love children.” Like she pointed out, Paris has already had practice since her sister Nicky Hilton, 35, has two kids with her husband James Rothschild — Lily Grace Victoria, 2, and Teddy, 9 months.

We can’t wait to see Paris and Chris grow their family together. They’re clearly so in love with each other, so hopefully they’ll be loving on some little ones soon!

But we’re getting way too ahead of ourselves! Teddy and Paris have a wedding to plan — and a network to choose. That’s because the couple have considered televising their ceremony. “We’ve been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks pitching that show, so maybe,” she said earlier this summer. Fingers crossed!