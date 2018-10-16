Milo Manheim: Getting My First 10s On Trio Night Was One Of The ‘Most Memorable Nights Of My Life’

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson earned their first 10s during Trio Night. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Milo after the Oct. 16 episode about what Milo is calling one of the ‘most memorable nights of my life.’

For Milo Manheim, 17, and Witney Carson’s trio dance with Riker Lynch, they earned an almost perfect 29 out of 30 score from the DWTS judges. It was Milo’s first set of 10s of the season. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Milo after the show about his feelings getting that nearly perfect score. “I’ve got to have one more 10 of fun next time so I have three 10s,” Milo told HollywoodLife. “Tonight has been one of the most memorable nights of my life. I feel like the hard work really paid off this time, and I’m super happy with what the judges had to say.”

Milo has his eyes on the prize. He’s determined to get that perfect score. “Every week it’s just getting harder and harder and I’ve just got to push and push,” he continued. “You can do anything as long as you put in the work. Keep pushing my body to the limit and keep getting my head in the game and keep giving it all that I’ve got.”

The Zombies star also revealed the tips Ryker, who was the season 20 runner-up, gave him. “He told me to be myself because America likes a true, genuine person,” Milo said. He also noted that Riker’s most important advice was to “have fun!”

Milo injured his leg during week 3 rehearsals, and he gave HollywoodLife an update on his leg’s status. “My leg is doing better,” he said. “Last week it was worse than I admitted and I didn’t want to freak anyone out but I was really feeling it and I was really worried about it but hopefully by next week it’ll be healed up.” Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.