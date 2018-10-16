Exclusive Interview
Milo Manheim: Getting My First 10s On Trio Night Was One Of The ‘Most Memorable Nights Of My Life’

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2701 - “Dancing with the Stars" is back with a new, dynamic cast of 13 celebrities who are ready to move out of their comfort zones and hit the ballroom floor on a special two-night premiere. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) MILO MANHEIM, WITNEY CARSON
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Most Memorable Night" - The 11 remaining celebrities stroll down memory lane and celebrate through dance a time in their lives that left a lasting impression, as Most Memorable Night comes to "Dancing with the Stars," live on MONDAY, OCT. 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) BRANDON ARMSTRONG, TINASHE
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "New York City Night" - The 12 remaining couples take a bite out of the Big Apple and dance to iconic songs from the city that never sleeps, as New York City Night comes to "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, OCT. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TOM BERGERON, MILO MANHEIM, WITNEY CARSON
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2701A" - On part two of the spectacular season premiere, the 13 celebrities get ready to hit the ballroom floor once again, with a lot riding on their final scores, on "Dancing with the Stars," live, TUESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) ALAN BERSTEN, ALEXIS REN
Senior Entertainment Editor

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson earned their first 10s during Trio Night. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Milo after the Oct. 16 episode about what Milo is calling one of the ‘most memorable nights of my life.’

For Milo Manheim, 17, and Witney Carson’s trio dance with Riker Lynch, they earned an almost perfect 29 out of 30 score from the DWTS judges. It was Milo’s first set of 10s of the season. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Milo after the show about his feelings getting that nearly perfect score. “I’ve got to have one more 10 of fun next time so I have three 10s,” Milo told HollywoodLife. “Tonight has been one of the most memorable nights of my life. I feel like the hard work really paid off this time, and I’m super happy with what the judges had to say.”

Milo has his eyes on the prize. He’s determined to get that perfect score. “Every week it’s just getting harder and harder and I’ve just got to push and push,” he continued. “You can do anything as long as you put in the work. Keep pushing my body to the limit and keep getting my head in the game and keep giving it all that I’ve got.”

The Zombies star also revealed the tips Ryker, who was the season 20 runner-up, gave him. “He told me to be myself because America likes a true, genuine person,” Milo said. He also noted that Riker’s most important advice was to “have fun!”

Milo injured his leg during week 3 rehearsals, and he gave HollywoodLife an update on his leg’s status. “My leg is doing better,” he said. “Last week it was worse than I admitted and I didn’t want to freak anyone out but I was really feeling it and I was really worried about it but hopefully by next week it’ll be healed up.” Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.