‘Midnight, Texas’ is only two weeks away, and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting a behind-the-scenes first look at season 2. From the new characters to the evil forces coming, so much is going down in the episodes ahead!

“The first season we established that the Midnighters can trust each other. This season we discover a lot more about who the Midnighters are through what they go through together,” Francois Arnaud, a.k.a. Manfred, reveals in our EXCLUSIVE Midnight, Texas first look video. “Manfred is more in touch than ever with his own evil urges, and now with new additions, it’s not so clear who you can trust and if you can even trust yourself.”

These new additions come in the form of Kai (Nestor Carbonell) and Patience Lucero (Jaime Ray Newman), who take over the hotel and start the Crystal Desert Hotel & Spa. They’ve come to Midnight for a reason, and the Midnighters are going to find out why. They’re so-called healers, and Kai helps a handicapped man walk again in one jaw-dropping scene. Who are these healers and what do they want from the Midnighters? “When somebody wants to make a tourist attraction out of a little desert town, you gotta wonder why,” Parisa Fitz-Henley, who plays Fiji, says. Francois hints, “This year, evil is coming from within.”

Parisa also notes that the “Midnighters are as strongly bonded as they’ve ever been” in season 2, but Jason Lewis, a.k.a. Joe, admits they the characters “are going to have to face who they are a little bit this season.” The show is ready to shake things up in season 2. “It’s a whole new Midnight,” Arielle Kebbel, who plays Olivia, reveals. Midnight, Texas season 2 premieres Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC. Plus, check out the Midnight, Texas cast’s exclusive NYCC portraits with HollywoodLife in our gallery above!