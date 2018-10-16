Lisa Vanderpump ‘Stressed’ Over Attending Camille Grammer’s Wedding: Too Much ‘Drama’

There’s a ‘very slim chance’ Lisa Vanderpump will attend ‘RHOBH’ co-star Camille Grammer’s wedding in Hawaii this weekend and it’s all because of the ‘drama’ she’d have to deal with!

“Lisa [Vanderpump] is totally stressed out over Camille [Grammer]’s wedding and the whole situation is really upsetting to her. Lisa probably isn’t attending Camille’s wedding this weekend, which is becoming a tough decision for her to make,” a source close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. As we previously reported, producers of the Bravo series have been begging Lisa to attend the Hawaii nuptials, which are set to take place this upcoming weekend on Oct. 20, but due to Lisa’s ongoing rift with a majority of the cast, she doesn’t want to go.

“There’s a very slim chance Lisa will attend because she just doesn’t want to deal with the drama. The wedding is another example of what a mess this season [of RHOBH] has become for Lisa and dealing with the challenging cast-mates,” our source added before revealing that Lisa may actually leave the series after this forthcoming one concludes. “Lisa is getting ready to walk away from it all and this could be her last season on RHOBH — It really is that bad right now. She loves the show and it has done so much for her life so it really is heartbreaking for her to make such a big decision. She is filming alone constantly with other friends to fill her scenes.”

Lisa’s tension with the cast reportedly started amidst a rumored feud with Dorit. Dorit allegedly adopted a dog from Lisa’s shelter, Vanderpump Dogs, before handing the pup over to another family, who then dropped it off at another shelter. This reportedly infuriated Lisa, even though she previously denied being upset with Dorit, but her actions are speaking louder than words now. Not only will she be skipping out on Camille’s wedding, but most recently, she skipped a performance of Erika Girardi’s — one that most of the cast attended this past week — and she also refused to do a photo shoot with the rest of the cast, according to an Instagram video posted by Lisa Rinna and Erika a few weeks back.

We feel bad that all this drama is affecting Lisa so much, but we also think it’ll make for one amazing season of RHOBH! Right?