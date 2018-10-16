Lady Gaga Confirms Her Engagement For The First Time As She Gushes Over Her ‘Fiancé’ Christian Carino

Mother Monster is engaged! Lady Gaga confirmed the rumors by referring to her boyfriend, Christian Carino, as her ‘fiancé’ while thanking him for all his loving support.

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Lady Gaga, 32, and Christian Carino, 49. Rumors that these two were secretly engaged seemed to follow Gaga and Christian for months, and she put all speculation to rest at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in L.A. on Oct. 15, according to People. Gaga, an honoree at the event, gave a passionate speech in which she thanked “my fiancé Christian.” Well, Mother Monster said it herself: she’s getting married!

Gaga and Christian’s relationship was confirmed in Feb. 2017 by PEOPLE, who reported that the couple got “affectionate” at a Kings Of Leon concert that year. Rumors of an engagement started as soon as November 2017, but neither have confirmed or denied the speculation – until now. Perhaps Gaga, who wore a ring on THAT finger at the premiere of A Star Is Born at the end of September, felt that now was the time to let the cat out of the bag?

Christian, according to PEOPLE’s sources, is a “grounding force” in Gaga’s life. Since the two have begun dating, he has appeared at the important events in Gaga’s life – like her Super Bowl Halftime performance in 2017 – and she opened up about how much his support means to her. “When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay,” Gaga told Page Six at the time. “The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”

Prior to saying “yes” to Christian, Gaga was engaged to Taylor Kinney, 37. It seemed like they were going to the tie the knot, until they announced their split in July 2016. Christian was previously linked to The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan, 35.

“Never within my wildest dreams would I think my life would become what it has,” Gaga said during Elle’s gala on Monday, while also discussing her decision to wear a neutral Marc Jacobs pantsuit to the event. “I felt like me. I felt the truth of who I am up in my gut. …As a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry, as a woman who is still not brave enough to say his name, as a woman who lives with chronic pain, as a woman who from a very young age who was conditioned to do what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the suit.”