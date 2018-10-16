Kylie Jenner & Tyga Have ‘No Bad Blood’: She ‘Doesn’t Even Think’ About Him Anymore

Kendall Jenner may have stayed away from Tyga at Usher’s recent birthday party, but it’s not because Kylie asked her to. In fact, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie and Tyga have ‘no bad blood’.

When we first heard that Kendall Jenner and Kylie‘s ex, Tyga, were at the same party together, we cringed. But thanks to an insider, we’ve learned there’s no reason to worry! “There’s no bad blood between Tyga and Kylie, which is why there aren’t issues within the family when they see him out. She wishes Tyga the best, but that chapter is closed. She is happier than ever and doesn’t even think about Tyga anymore,” a source close to the former couple, who dated between 2014 and 2017, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

We were certainly happy to hear that because, as we previously told you, Tyga and Kendall both attended Usher‘s 40th birthday party at Los Angeles’ Delilah restaurant on Oct. 14. An eyewitness told us at the time that “Kendall and Tyga didn’t interact — basically, they were on opposite ends,” so we became curious as to whether or not Kylie asked Kendall to stay away from Tyga. But as our source tells us, that wasn’t the case at all!

In fact, this wasn’t even the first time Tyga came in contact with another Kardashian, following his breakup with Kylie. As you may recall, the rapper bumped into Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s On The Run II Tour on Sept. 23! Plus, our eyewitness at Usher’s party told us, “They weren’t really avoiding each other, they were just occupied by their own friends and didn’t interact. Kendall, Luka [Sabbat] and Justine [Skye] arrived together with a couple other friends and stayed for an hour, then left.”

So there you have it — there’s no bad blood between Kylie and Tyga! And we’re happy to hear it!