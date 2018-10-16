Kylie & Khloe: Kim Kardashian’s BFF Larsa Pippen Reveals Who Will Have 2nd Baby 1st

Who’s ready for round two? Khloe and Kylie both welcomed baby girls this year, and Larsa opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HL about which new mom wants another ASAP.

Since Kylie Jenner, 21, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, both gave birth this year, it’s been some time since we’ve seen a baby bump on a KarJenner. But when it comes to this fam, the more, the merrier! So who’s going to be pregnant next if all goes as planned? Kim Kardashian‘s BFF Larsa Pippen, 44, opened up to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY about why Kylie is ready for another. “She’s so hands on,” Larsa said. “I think she was born to be a young mom. She’s very nurturing and loving.” And when asked if the makeup mogul would have a second soon, she said, “I’m sure.” While not a confirmation from Kylie herself, the young mom has already revealed that she’s thinking of baby names and wants six sisters for her daughter Stormi Webster.

But it’s a much different story for Kylie’s older sis! Khloe, who welcomed True Thompson in April, is taking things slow. “I feel like she’s overwhelmed,” Larsa admitted. “She’s always like, ‘How did you do it?” That’s because Larsa has four children with her husband Scottie Pippen, 53 — Sophia, Justin, Preston and Scottie — and she had them close together! While that may not be something Khloe is interested in, we don’t blame her for pressing pause. With her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, started a new NBA season this month, there’s nothing wrong with taking some time to adjust to this transition and enjoy time with their newborn.

Besides, it sounds like Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, will be keeping us busy with a huge family of their own. Even Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 41, may have more babies in their future! Just four months after welcoming Chicago West, Kim was already talking about having one more with a surrogate.

Only time will tell… We’ll have our eyes peeled for a KarJenner baby bump!