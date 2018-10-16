Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite For Day Out W/ Penelope As Their Relationships Heat Up

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick have been spending some serious quality time together! See the sweet way they spent their latest family day out with daughter Penelope!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Scott Disick, 35, have got co-parenting down to a science. Although both stars are romantically involved with other people, the two have still been spending quite a lot of time together! The pair shared a sweet family day together on Oct. 15, when they took their daughter, Penelope, 6, to a paint-your-own pottery studio in Calabasas. Kourt and Scott didn’t bring their two other kids, Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, along, but it looked like little Penelope had a ball during the creative day out!

The pottery paint session isn’t the only time we’ve seen the two reality stars reunite for some quality time with the fam recently. On Sept. 28, Scott left his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, behind and boarded a plane with Kourtney, for a trip to the big apple! Of course, all three kids were on-board too, and the NYC family adventure looked like the ultimate bonding experience. Kourt wasn’t shy about sharing snapshots from their quality time together, and the sweet photos almost had us convinced that these former flames have reignited a spark.

Not so fast though – a source close to Kourtney told us all about how she’s really feeling about Scott these days, and apparently, she has zero interest in getting back together with him. “Kourtney is impressed with how much hotter Scott is looking again these days,” our source said. “He’s taking good care of himself, he’s looking younger and more like the old Scott she first fell in love with. But as much as she can get nostalgic at times she’s not talking about taking him back. She swears she’s not interested in going there at all,” they added.”

Sure, Kourt has been making plenty of time for her family, but she’s still managed to sneak in a few date nights with her new beau, Luka Sabbat! However, when the reality star brought son Mason out on a lunch date with her new flame, Scott was NOT happy about it. “Scott became furious when he found out Kourtney brought Mason out on a recent double date with Luka and Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid,” our insider said. “Scott thinks it is hypocritical and a total double standard after Kourtney gave him such a hard time over Sofia meeting the kids when he first started dating her.” Could it be that Scott is just jealous?