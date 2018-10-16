Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Looks Half Her Age In Tiny Thong Bikini With Not A Spot Of Cellulite In Sight

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Oct. 16 to share some gorgeous photos of herself jumping and showing off her incredibly toned body in nothing but a sexy black thong bikini.

Kourtney Kardashian may be a 39-year-old mother-of-three but she didn’t look it in her most recent Instagram photos! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to the popular social media site on Oct. 16 to share three amazing photos of herself jumping and posing in a sexy black thong bikini. The reality star’s body looked incredible in the snapshots as she smiled and appeared to be having the time of her life. One photo shows her from the front while another shows her from behind so she was definitely flaunting what she knows she’s got! Kourtney captioned the pics with a simple black heart emoji as fans complimented how great she looked.

We’re not sure if Kourtney’s latest pics were taken today or are throwbacks but that doesn’t take away from the fact that she looks fantastic. The newly single lady has been spending time with Luka Sabbat, 20, who is almost half her age, but since she looks so young, we can see why they’re a good match! Kourtney, who broke up with longtime love Younes Bendjima, 25, back in Aug., is known for dating men who are younger than she is and she always seems to enjoy her relationships so we say more power to her!

In addition to younger man Luka, Kourtney’s recently been hanging out with the father of her children, Scott Disick, 35. They’ve been enjoying some family time a lot lately even though Scott’s been dating Sofia Richie, 20. Their most recent outing was when they took their daughter, Penelope, 6, to a pottery studio on Oct. 15. Although they’re most likely just trying to co-parent in the best way they know how, we can’t help but wonder if another romantic spark may heat up again in the future. Either way, Kourtney seems happy and thriving with herself and we love it!

We can’t wait to see if Kourney posts more fun-loving photos to her Instagram. We’re glad she’s making the most of her amazing life and we bet it feels great to look incredible while doing it!