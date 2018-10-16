Larsa Pippen Reveals BFF Kim Kardashian Wants More Kids With Kanye West — Standing By Her Man

Sounds like someone wants baby number four! Larsa just opened up to HL exclusively about her best friend’s plans to have more kids with Kanye. We’ve got all the details!

Do Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 41, want to grow their brood to a family of six? The couple, who have been married since 2014, have welcomed three kids — North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago West, 9 months — and everyone’s dying to know if another one is coming. So it’s a good thing Kim’s best friend Larsa Pippen, 44, spoke to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY and dished on their family plans. “They’re going to have more kids,” she admitted. “They’re both into kids.” If that isn’t the best news you’ve heard all day, we don’t know what is!

Honestly, we’re just relieved that Kim isn’t letting all of the mom-shaming on social media stop her from parenting her kids the way she wants — and planning for more! The mom of three was most recently under fire for letting her son suck on a pacifier in a picture she posted to Instagram. Some fans were furious, saying Kim was messing up his teeth, but the reality star was quick to clarify that he actually had candy in his mouth. But even when she dismissed binky backlash with the truth, her followers still had something to say about giving her kids sugar. She seriously can’t escape the negativity.

Despite all of that, it sounds like another little one is in her future. Just don’t go looking for a baby bump under the reality star’s red carpet looks! After having her last through a surrogate, Kim admitted that she enjoyed the experience and would be open to going that route again.

She’s not the only KarJenner who wants to keep having kids. In fact, Kylie Jenner, 21, recently revealed plans to give her daughter Stormi Webster tons of sisters. She even said she wanted seven girls before having a baby boy. Wow!

Sounds like a Keeping Up With the Kardashian spinoff is in order for all of these tiny tykes, no?