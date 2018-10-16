Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Overwhelmed’ 6 Months After Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL, Kardashian BFF Larsa Pippen revealed how Khloe Kardashian is coping with maintaining her relationship with Tristan Thompson and being a new mom to daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is trying to keep up with being a new mother to baby True and being in a healthy relationship with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, actress Larsa Pippen, who happens to be BFFs with some of the Kardashians, revealed what life has been like for Khloe lately, especially since Tristan is starting a new season with his basketball team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and she talked about the advice she’s been giving the star. “I recently told her that she’s going to have more stress now because her husband’s team is not going to be as good without LeBron [James] so to keep that in mind as the season goes on so she’s going to have to be a little bit more patient with him,” Larsa explained during her appearance at the Rock The Runway Event Benefiting CMN Hospitals. “If you’re on a team that’s not really winning, it’s stressful.” LeBron, of course, decided to leave the Cavaliers and sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Larsa also talked about whether or not she thinks Khloe will move back to Cleveland to be closer to Tristan. “You kind of have to go wherever your man is, where your family is,” she said.

In addition to the basketball talk, Larsa admitted whether or not she thinks Khloe will have more kids in the future. “Yeah, but not right now,” she answered about Khloe’s possibly expanding her brood. “I feel like she’s overwhelmed. She’s always like, ‘How did you do it?'” We can understand Khloe’s feelings since she not only gave birth to her first child just six months ago, but she also had to go through a very public cheating scandal at the same time after Tristan was seen with multiple women during her pregnancy.

Khloe may have been hinting at her overwhelming feelings in posts to her social media account. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing a lot of inspirational quotes to her Instagram lately with many of them talking about staying strong in times of uncertainty and struggle.