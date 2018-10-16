Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Got Flowers From Ex Ben Simmons ‘Recently’ But She Won’t Take Him Back — Here’s Why

Shutterstock
Mexico, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner and her Australian basketball player boyfriend Ben Johnson are spotted at a resort with friends in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Kendall flaunted her model figure in a skimpy blue thong bikini, although it looked like Ben was more interested in his cell phone than his girlfriend! The couple jetted away to their tropical getaway after attending youngest Kardashian sib Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party at Craig's, where they reportedly had an awkward encounter with Kendall's ex, Detroit Pistons center Blake Griffin. Pictured: Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**Mandatory byline must read - Clasos Press/Splash News** Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are joined by Tristan Thompson, Ben Simmons and friends at Joe Francis's home in Mexico. The sisters and their boyfriends lounged around at the luxury beachfront mansion, rode on jet ski's and even jokingly gave the bird to photographers.Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Ben SimmonsRef: SPL5015695 120818 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Clasos Press / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Mexico Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kendall Jenner has happily moved on from her summer relationship with ex Ben Simmons and isn’t letting one of his recent romantic gestures convince her to reignite their flame.

Kendall Jenner, 22, is not looking to get back with Ben Simmons, 22, anytime soon and even though he’s been making attempts to bring their summer fling back to life, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t even entertaining the idea of reigniting their once hot flame. “Kendall has zero regrets over ending things with Ben, she doesn’t miss him at all and has totally moved on,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “He’s made a few tries to change her mind, he even sent flowers pretty recently but Kendall’s happy with her decision. She’s been having fun with Anwar [Hadid] and her group of friends, she feels she made the right choice. She has no hard feelings towards Ben though, they’re still cool.”

Kendall and Ben had a whirlwind of a romance this past summer when they were seen on sweet dinner dates and fun bike rides. Ben’s busy schedule with his basketball team the Philadelphia 76ers and Kendall’s busy schedule with her modeling gigs may be one of the reasons they decided to call it quits though. Since their split, Kendall has been seen getting close to Anwar on multiple occasions in various locations, including overseas after some of the brunette beauty’s fashion shows.

As one of the country’s hottest models, it’s easy to see why Kendall would be enjoying a thorough dating life. It seems like she definitely has her pick of the litter and as a talented and gorgeous young lady, we don’t blame her for totally living it up while she can. It will be interesting to see where her relationship status goes from here but we’ll be on the lookout to see if she shares any info soon!