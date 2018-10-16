Kendall Jenner Got Flowers From Ex Ben Simmons ‘Recently’ But She Won’t Take Him Back — Here’s Why

Kendall Jenner has happily moved on from her summer relationship with ex Ben Simmons and isn’t letting one of his recent romantic gestures convince her to reignite their flame.

Kendall Jenner, 22, is not looking to get back with Ben Simmons, 22, anytime soon and even though he’s been making attempts to bring their summer fling back to life, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t even entertaining the idea of reigniting their once hot flame. “Kendall has zero regrets over ending things with Ben, she doesn’t miss him at all and has totally moved on,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “He’s made a few tries to change her mind, he even sent flowers pretty recently but Kendall’s happy with her decision. She’s been having fun with Anwar [Hadid] and her group of friends, she feels she made the right choice. She has no hard feelings towards Ben though, they’re still cool.”

Kendall and Ben had a whirlwind of a romance this past summer when they were seen on sweet dinner dates and fun bike rides. Ben’s busy schedule with his basketball team the Philadelphia 76ers and Kendall’s busy schedule with her modeling gigs may be one of the reasons they decided to call it quits though. Since their split, Kendall has been seen getting close to Anwar on multiple occasions in various locations, including overseas after some of the brunette beauty’s fashion shows.

As one of the country’s hottest models, it’s easy to see why Kendall would be enjoying a thorough dating life. It seems like she definitely has her pick of the litter and as a talented and gorgeous young lady, we don’t blame her for totally living it up while she can. It will be interesting to see where her relationship status goes from here but we’ll be on the lookout to see if she shares any info soon!