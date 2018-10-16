Hailey Baldwin puts BFF Kendall Jenner on the spot during ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ and asks about a fake Instagram account. Kendall has no problem admitting she’s created one to keep tabs on her exes!

Kendall Jenner, 22, has a secret, and the secret is finally out! In a sneak peek of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Kendall take a lie detector test. Hailey asks Kendall whether or not she’s created a fake Instagram account to stalk her former boyfriends. “You know the answer to this — yes!” Kendall says to Hailey. It’s not like she could lie and get away with it! Wonder who Kendall’s been keeping an eye on? The supermodel has had a number of loves over the years, including Harry Styles, 24, NBA stars Ben Simmons, 22, and Blake Griffin, 29, and even Justin back in the day!

Kendall asks Hailey a really tough question as well. “Does Justin [Bieber] think I’m cool?” Kendall asks her BFF. Hailey, Justin’s fiancee, quickly says, “Yes!” However the lie detector analyst takes a minute to look over what the truth really is. “That’s a lie,” he tells the girls. Well, that is seriously awkward!

The supermodel is currently fueling romance rumors with Gigi, 23, and Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar, 19. The two have been spotted out a number of times together and have been caught making out passionately in public. They were most recently spotted leaving the same hotel on Oct. 9 in New York City. While their relationship isn’t serious at the moment, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Kendall that Anwar is “going out of his way to make her feel like a queen and she’s loving it. It’s not just a physical attraction, although she does think he’s sexy as hell, they connect on a lot of levels.” How sweet!