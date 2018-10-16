Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are in love, and they aren’t afraid to show it! A fan spotted the couple making out over from breakfast food during a recent outing, and you’ll have to see it to believe it!

Can you pass the eggs? Justin Bieber was a little busy today, reaching over the table at LA staple, Joan’s On Third, grabbing his wife’s face and passionately making out with her! Oh, and one lucky fan caught all the action on video, and it doesn’t even look like Hailey Baldwin has time to finish chewing her pancakes before JB lays one on her! In the video posted by a fan, the couple made out for over 12 seconds, and gave Joan’s visitors breakfast and a show! Jailey are certainly no strangers to some PDA, like hand-holding and pecking, but this is a lot!

The newlyweds have been frequenting this spot recently, and an eyewitness who has seen them there multiple times told HollywoodLife.com some cute little exclusive details about their behavior with each other! “The last couple times he has been here, he has been really comforting to her. He glances at her with smiles and will always find a time to touch her or have a hand on her and steal a kiss or two. He has been very loving and sweet and they seem to be in their own world most of the time,” the insider revealed.

Fan takes video of Justin and Hailey Baldwin at Joan’s on Third in Studio City, California today (October 16) pic.twitter.com/5xgJ9Cl8XK — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews3) October 16, 2018

“But they also seem to play it up to both the camera guys outside and people inside. Some people clearly recognize them and they love playing along with people who are interested in seeing them. They seem to make it game and laugh about it. But the overall feeling when they have been here as of late has all been positive,” they added. That would make sense, since JB and Hailz are always seeming to have some fun with the cameras, jumping on each other’s backs or telling paps extravagant, clearly untrue stories! This peppy behavior is a huge change from what we saw from JB just days ago, as he wiped away tears in the car with Hailey after finding out his ex, Selena Gomez, had been hospitalized. We’re happy things are looking up for the two now!