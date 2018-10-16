Jennifer Lopez Flaunts 6-Pack Abs & Toned Arms In New Instagram Snap — See Pic

At 49, Jennifer has her best body ever and has been flaunting her muscles in her favorite workout gear! Click to see her hot new pic and how J-Lo made this sexy shot an inspiring message below!

Jennifer Lopez posted this gym selfie on Oct. 15, with the message, “I loved @niyamasol’s post yesterday about judging less and loving more. My life and career are centered around my passions and doing things that make me happy. These are the latest from my Vanguard collection called Love?..if you can see they feature lyrics to On the Floor. We never quit, we never rest on the floor. Gettin it in today and everyday…get yours!!!” Jennifer first announced her collaboration with the activewear brand in August.

If you want to know what inspired J-Lo, Niyamasol wrote, “Real Women. Real women are beautiful, ugly, too skinny, too fat, too muscular, too curvy, too sexy, and too conservative. Real women have cellulite, acne, stretch marks and scars, and some real women don’t. Real women like women, and/or they like men too. Some real women used to be men. Real women are insecure, confident, mean, kind, giving and some are downright selfish bitches. Real women are Instagram models, famous, stay-at-home moms, divorcees, successful, workaholics, rich, poor and some real women are homeless. Real women are white, black, brown, yellow and some real women are green with envy. Real women love. Real women judge. It’s okay — we are all real women.”

Jennifer just presented Lady Gaga with an award at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event (see the best dressed stars here) on Oct. 15, and posted a photo of the moment, writing, “Women supporting women!! Love this moment of me giving beautiful Lady Gaga her award as she is honored at Elle’s #WomeninHollywood!! Such an inspiring night! So proud to be a part of this community of powerful artists and trailblazers!!!”