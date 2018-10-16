Jenelle Evans Slams ‘Teen Mom 2’ For Only Filming Her ‘Custody BS & Drama With Exes’

Jenelle Evans is not happy with MTV! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star claims she is just a ‘robot’ while network films parts of her life that only show controversy as opposed to other things she wants on camera! See her scathing message …

Jenelle Evans, 26, has let the Teen Mom 2 MTV cameras into for life for about eight years now. However, she claims she’s just a “robot” when it comes to calling the shots about what the public will see on their television screens. The reality star posted a public message online, claiming the series doesn’t show certain parts of her life in a good light. Jenelle took to Instagram to air out her frustrations on Monday, October 15.

“So you ask whats boring about Teen Mom? What makes me a prop? All filming ideas are coming from my director or my mother. I’m just in the back nodding and hardly speaking like the robot I’ve turned into,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Everything I suggest is denied, not including my husband in these ideas.”

“Some examples… THEY are REFUSED (sic) to film Kaiser’s ear surgery,” she continued, referring to the adenoidectomy her song Kaiser, 4, underwent this month. She also claimed the show would not film her 9-year-old son Jace’s soccer game, her 20-month-old daughter Ensley’s “check-up appointment,” as well as and her recent sinus surgery, which she is currently recovering from, as seen on Instagram.

“You know what IS BEING FILMED? Custody bullsh-t and drama conversations about exs,” Jenelle added. While she didn’t name any specific monikers, it seemed as though she was referring to her custody battle with Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, and her ongoing custody drama with her mother, Barbara Evans, over Jace. “Oh how f—king fantastic. Way to go! And AGAIN this doesn’t have a damn thing to do with my husband…” she continued.

As for her husband’s situation with the network, MTV severed ties with David Eason back in February after he tweeted a series of homophobic remarks.