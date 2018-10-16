Is Michael Buble Really Quitting Music After Son’s Cancer Battle? He Reveals The Truth

Is Michael Buble really ‘retiring from the business,’ as he said so himself in an interview from Oct. 12? Here’s what his rep told HollywoodLife, and what the singer has gone on to say about the shocking report.

We believed Love would be Michael Buble’s last album after a shocking quote circulated. Following his five-year-old son Noah’s battle with hepatoblastoma, a liver cancer, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer claimed he was “retiring” and “can leave at the very top” to the Daily Mail Weekend Magazine on Oct. 12. Well, place an extra emphasis on those quotations, because Michael’s words were taken out of context! Michael’s rep provided the following statement to HollywoodLife: “Happy to report he is not retiring. He was joking and the writer knew it but didn’t print that it was a joke. He did several interviews right after that one on the same day.” There should’ve been a big “JK” after Michael said the interview would be his “last” at the end of the chat!

And the 43-year-old singer confirmed that he’ll continue blessing us with his smooth vocals! The four-time Grammy Award winner stopped by SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio on Oct. 15 and put our worries to rest. “Just consider the source. That’s all I say to people,” the singer, also a big fantasy football fan, told hosts Mike Dempsey and Bob Harris. There you have it! The singer went on to reveal that his family is doing “really good,” as Noah’s cancer is in remission. He’s married to Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, 31, whom he also shares son Elias, 2, and daughter Vida, who’s just two months old, with. Happy news all around!

But it’s easy to see how Michael’s joke didn’t translate well from in-person to print. The interview was anything but lighthearted as the singer detailed his heartbreaking struggle with his son’s cancer diagnosis in 2016. “You just want to die. I don’t even know how I was breathing,” he told the Daily Mail Weekend Magazine. It even gave Michael a wake-up call after years of worrying his fame would be snatched from him! “I don’t have the stomach for it any more…The celebrity narcissism. I started to crumble,” he shared in the interview. “But then I started to wonder why I wanted to do this in the first place.” However, his epiphany wasn’t so dramatic that he wanted to drop his career altogether!

“But when I came back from this terrible time I realized I’m not a mere photocopy,” he continued. “I’ve learned everything I can from them, taken it and found it in my own soul, my own voice, my own style and now no critic can take that away. “It needed clarifying. Now I’m just singing the music I love. Maybe when you let go, maybe that’s when it comes back to you. Like Love.” Michael’s next studio album will be released on Nov. 16, but don’t consider it his farewell gift to the music industry!