Cardi B: Is She Expecting Another Baby After She Teases 2nd Pregnancy To Fans? The Truth

Cardi B caused major speculation that she may be expecting another baby after she asked her fans what they would think if she was pregnant again. Is she really getting ready to welcome her second bundle of joy?

Cardi B, 26, got her fans attention on Oct. 15 when she took to Twitter to ask them what they would think if she got pregnant again. Is the rapper really expecting another baby just three months after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture? Not exactly, according to some sources. “Cardi loves being a mom and wants to have more kids eventually, but she’s definitely not pregnant right now,” a source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s loving everything about this baby and might have another baby again soon, but not right now. She has worked hard to slim down and is loving being very thin. She’s lost all of the baby weight and is even a size smaller than before giving birth. In fact, she’s never been thinner!”

In addition to loving her body, Cardi is loving being intimate with hubby Offset. “Cardi loves practicing baby making with Offset and she has no doubts that they will have more kids but she wasn’t serious with her tweet,” another source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She’s not pregnant and she’s not planning to get pregnant right away. Kulture keeps her so busy and she’s got so much going with her career, now is not the time. Cardi was just playing with that tweet, it was just her having fun with her fans, that’s all.”

Although many of her fans would most likely be happy for Cardi if she decided to expand her brood, we’re sure her plans to get back to music and performing is thrilling for them. The new mom took to the stage for the first time since giving birth to Kulture when she performed at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9 and she definitely proved she’s back and better than ever.