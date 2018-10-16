Hailey Baldwin Hints That She Plans To Have Kids With Justin Bieber With Sweet Gesture

Is there a bouncing, baby Bieber on the way? Not yet, but Hailey Baldwin hinted she wants that one day! Mrs. Bieber’s got a totally cute way to celebrate when it happens!

Can you imagine how cute Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s future children will be? Hailey gushed about her husband in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar and revealed something major: she wants kids! Now, she didn’t name Justin in that part of the interview, but who else would she be having babies with? Hailey actually was asked about her growing collection of tattoos when she spilled the beans. “I want more [tattoos],” she told the magazine, “but I’m keeping space for my kids’ names, and certain sentimental things, and I don’t want to fill all the cute spots before… I get there.”

Aww! That’s the sweetest gesture! Unlike a lot of stars who’ve had to remove tattoos when they broke up with their SOs (sorry, Pete), ink dedicated to your kids will never budge. Hailey had nothing but good things to say about Justin in her interview, as well. “He is incredible,” she said. “He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does. I’m always blown away.”

A future Baby Biebs could arrive sooner rather than later. After they’re officially married, wedding and everything, they’re both down to start procreating! Justin, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, is absolutely ready to be a young dad! “Justin loves that he and Hailey share similar spiritual values, dreams for a family and ideas for their future together,” the source said. “He is hoping for at least one boy and girl. Justin thinks he and Hailey will have gorgeous children and he knows she is going to be an amazing mom too!” We happen to agree!