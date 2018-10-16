Hailey Baldwin Accidentally Reveals That Justin Bieber Doesn’t Think Kendall Jenner Is Cool

While taking a lie detector test, Hailey Baldwin accidentally spilled that Justin Bieber doesn’t think her BFF, Kendall Jenner, is cool. WTF?! Watch here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, might want to have a word with her longtime friend, Justin Bieber, 24. The supermodel will appear on this season of Carpool Karaoke with her bestie, Hailey Baldwin, 21, who’s also Justin’s wife, and she unexpectedly learns a little bit about how the Biebs feels about her! In a sneak peek from the episode, Kendall and Hailey are seen taking a lie detector test, and Kendall asks her pal, “Does Justin think I’m cool?” The question cracks Hailey up, but she finally responds, “Of course”!

Unfortunately for Kendall, the lie detector technician picks that one up as a big fat LIE! YIKES! Kendall and Justin have been friends for years, so perhaps this lie detector machine is a bit faulty. In the preview, Kendall also reveals that she once made a fake Instagram account to stalk her ex-boyfriends without them knowing. The full episode will premiere on this season of Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music, so hopefully we’ll get even more tea from these ladies when the time comes!

Meanwhile, Kendall has previously shown her support for Justin and Hailey’s relationship. Two months after the pair’s whirlwind engagement, Kendall gushed, “Whatever makes them happy, I’m happy,” during an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 6. Come on, Justin — what could be uncool about that!?