Watch
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin Accidentally Reveals That Justin Bieber Doesn’t Think Kendall Jenner Is Cool

Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin grab lunch together amid rumors of relationship problems. Its rumored Justin still isn't over his ex Selena Gomez, who recently suffered a mental breakdown. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: ALLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
a Smiley Justin BIeber and Hailey Baldwin leave lunch in LA Pictured: Justin BIeber,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5033533 151018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave joan on third in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Justin BIeber,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5033531 151018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin arrive to eat in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Ref: SPL5032924 121018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 86 Photos.
Senior Editor

While taking a lie detector test, Hailey Baldwin accidentally spilled that Justin Bieber doesn’t think her BFF, Kendall Jenner, is cool. WTF?! Watch here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, might want to have a word with her longtime friend, Justin Bieber, 24. The supermodel will appear on this season of Carpool Karaoke with her bestie, Hailey Baldwin, 21, who’s also Justin’s wife, and she unexpectedly learns a little bit about how the Biebs feels about her! In a sneak peek from the episode, Kendall and Hailey are seen taking a lie detector test, and Kendall asks her pal, “Does Justin think I’m cool?” The question cracks Hailey up, but she finally responds, “Of course”!

Unfortunately for Kendall, the lie detector technician picks that one up as a big fat LIE! YIKES! Kendall and Justin have been friends for years, so perhaps this lie detector machine is a bit faulty. In the preview, Kendall also reveals that she once made a fake Instagram account to stalk her ex-boyfriends without them knowing. The full episode will premiere on this season of Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music, so hopefully we’ll get even more tea from these ladies when the time comes!

Meanwhile, Kendall has previously shown her support for Justin and Hailey’s relationship. Two months after the pair’s whirlwind engagement, Kendall gushed, “Whatever makes them happy, I’m happy,” during an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 6. Come on, Justin — what could be uncool about that!?