Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Fendi & Tommy Hilfiger Bikinis & She’s Never Looked Better — New Pics

Hailey Baldwin looks super sexy in a new Harper’s Bazaar must-see fashion photo shoot. And the face of Tommy Hilfiger is totally rocking the label’s swimwear!

When she’s not attached to Justin Bieber, 24, Hailey Baldwin, 21, actually models for a living – just in case the world forgot. And in a new Harper’s Bazaar fashion shoot she reminded us why she’s paid the big bucks, by rocking designer swimwear. In the spread, which was published on Oct. 16, Justin’s wife (according to reports), rocked Fendi and Tommy Hilfiger bikinis and swimsuits and not one pic was taken on a beach.

Hailey – who is one of the faces of Tommy Hilfiger – is snapped posing in a teeny-weeny bikini in a grocery store in one pic, and wearing a one-piece while eating a quesadilla in a bar in another. You know, just like your average person! And these are just two out of an array of stunning images.

In the article Hailey actually revealed why she loves the Tommy Hilfiger brand, which mirrors her every day style anyway. “I’m obsessed with big, clunky leather jackets. One of my favorites is a men’s Balenciaga piece,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’ve always thought there was something really fun about a lanky girl in very boyish clothing. I love dresses with sneakers.” She later added, “If I had seen this fashion editorial on another girl, I would have pinned it for inspo!” In other words, Hailey’s living the dream – her dream.

Hailey clearly loves the pics as she shared them on her Instagram page. She even joked about the quesadilla shot. She captioned the pic, “I really ate this entire quesadilla lol!” Her fans loved the look too. One person wrote, “Obsessed with everything going on here.” Another follower gushed, “I can’t lie, you look stunning.” Hailey’s famous pals and fans also loved the pics. Fellow model Gigi Hadid commented on another shot from the photo shoot, writing, “Love this story!” Meanwhile Millie Bobby Brown simply wrote, “Just wow.”