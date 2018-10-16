Exclusive Interview
‘DWTS’: Evanna Lynch Admits She Felt ‘Powerless’ In Bottom 2 Before Tinashe’s Elimination

Keo Motsepe and Evanna Lynch found themselves in the bottom two during the Oct. 15 episode of ‘DWTS.’ Evanna revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what her reaction was to nearly being eliminated!

“It was a moment of not feeling secure and powerless,” Evanna Lynch told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the Oct. 15 show. “I’m happy we got good scores and have something to work on. I’m thankful for the fans who voted. We’re good. We just need to push and push.” Evanna and her partner, Keo Motsepe, were in the bottom two with Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong. It was a shocking bottom two, considering the pairs have had some of the highest scores this season. Tinashe and Brandon were sent home in one of the most shocking eliminations we’ve ever seen on Dancing With the Stars.

“When they said Evanna and Keo I was, like, holy moly!” Keo admitted to HollywoodLife. “It just shows you that people have to vote. Call all the time and vote! I just need to work hard and do something different. She’s growing.” Evanna and Keo earned a 24 out of 30 score for their salsa to Little Mix’s “Black Magic” with Evanna’s BFF and Harry Potter co-star Scarlett Byrne.

In his EXCLUSIVE vlog for HollywoodLife, Keo admitted that rehearsals for trio week had been tough. “This week was hard,” Keo said. “It wasn’t easy. I won’t lie. This week was hard, but we got through it.” Keo and Evanna still have another week to dance, and they’re going to continue giving it everything they’ve got. Disney Night is up next for the celebrities and their pros. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.