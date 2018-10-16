Best Dressed At ‘ELLE’ Women In Hollywood — Lady Gaga, Kate Beckinsale & More

There were so many lovely ladies at the ‘ELLE’ Women in Hollywood event on Oct. 15. From J-Lo to Gaga, stars stunned on the carpet. See photos of the best looks below!

Lady Gaga ditched the feminine styles she's been rocking in a favor of an oversized menswear-inspired suit by Marc Jacobs from his Spring/Summer 2019 collection. Kate Beckinsale wore a stunning, sheer Zuhair Murad jumpsuit. The embellished top covered her in just the right places! The outfit was stunning with a cape — very dramatic! We loved it. It was a huge night as stars gathered for ELLE's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration on October 15 in Los Angeles, California. Everyone looked gorgeous but check out some of our favorite fashions below!

Yara Shahidi wore a bright yellow mini dress by Calvin Klein and looked like a ray of sunshine! See more of the gorgeous ladies at the event in the gallery attached! Jennifer Lopez wore a Toni Maticevski creation — a pink satin top with a white bow, and a black satin skirt. She accessorized with Borgioni diamond ear cuff and a Narcisa Pheres diamond ring. She wore her hair in a top knot, styled by Chris Appleton. Her smokey eye and nude glossy lip was done by makeup artist Scott Barnes. Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo wore a light pink blouse with a pink leather skirt and looked amazing.

Charlize Theron wore a black pleated mini skirt, white blouse and red jacket, all by Dior. Her makeup was also Dior, and was glam and gorgeous. Mindy Kaling looked like royalty in a blue velvet dress, and Molly Sims floated down the carpet in a red sequin dress. Keira Knightly stunned in a tulle ball gown by Prada.