Trump Slammed For Hogging Umbrella While Melania Gets Soaked In The Rain On Florida Visit

Donald Trump’s under scrutiny for disrespecting his wife yet again, leaving her in the rain while keeping dry under a huge umbrella. See the painful footage and Twitter’s reactions, here!

The same day the first couple got trolled for trying and failing to hold hands like normal humans, Donald Trump made another major faux pas. As Washington, DC, was hit by rain the president took refuge underneath a large umbrella — and left First Lady Melania Trump to fend for herself while they made their way to Marine One. Cue Melania getting soaked and her husband’s toupé staying glued down and dry. Awkward!

People definitely weren’t shocked by this display of selfishness, but they were still mad about it nevertheless. They spoke out about it on Twitter after seeing pics and video (you can see both below!) of Melania getting left behind, slamming the president and cracking jokes about why he possibly did it. “Once again, it never occurs to trump to hold the umbrella over his wife, only over himself. He is incapable of the most basic courtesies,” buffsblg tweeted. “Trump being an unchivalrous a**hole and hogging the umbrella, per usual,” @hellofelicia14 wrote. And @Harmonjs chimed in with this great point: “Ford, Carter, Regan, Bush 1, Clinton, Bush 2, Obama all would have held the umbrella over their wife no matter how hard it was raining. That’s what a considerate person does. Trump is a slug”.

Of course, the digs about Trump’s very particular hair rolled in. “Had to protect that thing on his head. It’s like a gremlin. Don’t get it wet.” @siobanoc1 joked. “I imagine if his hair gets wet it would be like cotton candy disintegrating 😂,” @kathyhaze tweeted. “Had to protect that thing on his head. It’s like a gremlin. Don’t get it wet,” @deelane wrote.

First lady Melania Trump joins President Trump as he prepares to depart for Georgia and Florida to survey storm recovery efforts. "She did a great job on television the other night and I didn't do so bad either, but she did a great job on television." https://t.co/ExyoskXW4Y pic.twitter.com/lisqG1L3Uz — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 15, 2018

Other people posted photos of former President Barack Obama being a perfect gentleman and giving former First Lady Michelle Obama his umbrella while exiting Air Force One. That’s how normal married couples work! He’s also done the same with daughter Malia Obama… and Donald’s left son Barron Trump in the rain, too. Keep in mind this is far from the first time the president has done this to his wife and family, and it probably won’t be the last!