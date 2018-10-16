Watch
Hollywood Life

Trump Slammed For Hogging Umbrella While Melania Gets Soaked In The Rain On Florida Visit

Shutterstock
US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks to members of the news media beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), at the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018. Trump travels to the Florida Pandhandle and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. Before departing, Trump said he had spoken to the Saudi King Salman, regarding missing Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the Saudi King. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 15 Oct 2018
MANDATORY CREDIT Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9762760v) Vladimir Putin, Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump Russia US Summit in Helsinki, Finland - 16 Jul 2018 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), US President Donald J. Trump (C) and US First Lady Melania Trump (L) during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, 16 July 2018.
Russian President Putin and US President Trump meet in Helsinki. U .S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio from left, pose for a photograph at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, prior to Trump's and Putin's one-on-one meeting in the Finnish capital Trump Putin Summit, Helsinki, Finland - 16 Jul 2018
Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold hands as they walk across the South Lawn as they and their son Barron Trump Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 11 Jun 2017 Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump return to the White House in Washington, DC, after a trip to New Jersey,. View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

Donald Trump’s under scrutiny for disrespecting his wife yet again, leaving her in the rain while keeping dry under a huge umbrella. See the painful footage and Twitter’s reactions, here!

The same day the first couple got trolled for trying and failing to hold hands like normal humans, Donald Trump made another major faux pas. As Washington, DC, was hit by rain the president took refuge underneath a large umbrella — and left First Lady Melania Trump to fend for herself while they made their way to Marine One. Cue Melania getting soaked and her husband’s toupé staying glued down and dry. Awkward!

People definitely weren’t shocked by this display of selfishness, but they were still mad about it nevertheless. They spoke out about it on Twitter after seeing pics and video (you can see both below!) of Melania getting left behind, slamming the president and cracking jokes about why he possibly did it. “Once again, it never occurs to trump to hold the umbrella over his wife, only over himself. He is incapable of the most basic courtesies,” buffsblg tweeted. “Trump being an unchivalrous a**hole and hogging the umbrella, per usual,” @hellofelicia14 wrote. And @Harmonjs chimed in with this great point: “Ford, Carter, Regan, Bush 1, Clinton, Bush 2, Obama all would have held the umbrella over their wife no matter how hard it was raining. That’s what a considerate person does. Trump is a slug”.

Of course, the digs about Trump’s very particular hair rolled in. “Had to protect that thing on his head. It’s like a gremlin. Don’t get it wet.” @siobanoc1 joked. “I imagine if his hair gets wet it would be like cotton candy disintegrating 😂,” @kathyhaze tweeted. “Had to protect that thing on his head. It’s like a gremlin. Don’t get it wet,” @deelane wrote.

Melania & Donald Trump in Rain
Shutterstock

Other people posted photos of former President Barack Obama being a perfect gentleman and giving former First Lady Michelle Obama his umbrella while exiting Air Force One. That’s how normal married couples work! He’s also done the same with daughter Malia Obama… and Donald’s left son Barron Trump in the rain, too. Keep in mind this is far from the first time the president has done this to his wife and family, and it probably won’t be the last!