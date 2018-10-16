Trump Shockingly Calls Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’ & Says He’ll ‘Go After Her’ & Twitter’s Not Amused

Donald Trump launched another attack on Stormy Daniels, calling the woman he allegedly once slept with ‘horseface.’ Twitter’s understandably outraged by this misogynistic remark by the president!

What a totally normal reaction to winning a lawsuit! A judge just threw out Stormy Daniels‘ defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, and the president celebrated the occasion by insulting her and her looks on Twitter. The president grossly called his one-time lover “Horseface” and said he “can now go after” her and “her 3rd rate lawyer” with a lawsuit of his own. He tweeted, in full, “‘Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials [sic] lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.’ @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

Can we talk about the phrasing here? While he certainly meant in his tweet that Daniels was “a total con,” the way he wrote it (“she knows nothing about me, a total con!”) would imply that he, Donald Trump, is a conman. Talk about a Freudian slip! But we digress. The way he wrote about Daniels is disgusting, but unsurprising. He has a history of insulting women he feels threatened by, by going after their looks.

Trump mocked his GOP opponent Carly Fiorina in 2015, saying, “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!” He once alleged that Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski had a facelift. He repeatedly called Rosie O’Donnell a “pig.” He gleefully retweeted derogatory images of Heidi Cruz that called her ugly. And it’s not just about women’s looks. He’s been blatantly misogynistic, memorably saying after a 2015 debate that moderator Megyn Kelly had “blood coming out of her whatever,” repeatedly calling Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman,” and, most recently, mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during a rally for coming forward with her sexual assault allegations. He grossly imitated Dr. Ford saying she couldn’t remember certain details about the night Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her in the 1980s. Can you imagine being mocked on TV by the president of the United States for speaking out about being sexually abused?

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Let’s not forget that Trump has over 20 sexual assault allegations against him right now. Twitter isn’t letting him forget that. His insults about Daniels, whom he allegedly had an affair with years ago, have enraged voters sickened by his misogyny and hypocrisy. “You disregarded your wife and children when you decided to be unfaithful, and now you’re excited for a very public legal battle over it? What the actual f**k is wrong with you? You’re a national embarrassment, and no amount of childish gloating will convince me you don’t know it,” @emrazz tweeted.

“”Horseface?” Really? With 20 sexual-assault claims against u…ur despicable defense of other predators like Moore, Ailes, O’Reilly & Kavanaugh…amid the rise of #MeToo… ur STILL shamelessly bullying women & attacking their looks? You’re a tone-deaf sociopath. A monster….”, @AndyOstry tweeted. “If she has a Horseface then, why’d you f**k her??,” @CyrusMMcQueen tweeted. The tweets are endless! We doubt he’s going to read or regard any of them, though. Hooray.