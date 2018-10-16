Heiress Harris, North West & More Celebrity Kids Keeping It Casual In Teeny Tracksuits

Does it get any cuter than this? Whether they’re matching their parents or rocking the look on their own, these little ones look super stylish in sweatsuits. Take a look!

It’s time to take notes! They may be young, but these little ones are showing us how to look cute and casual in sweatsuits — just in time for fall! From the KarJenner kids to the babies of the rap industry, it’s clear that their parents have taught them well. In fact, some of these famous tykes have sported the same tracksuits as their parents! Who could forget the time Nick Cannon, 38, and his son Moroccan, 7, arrived at the Kids Choice Awards carpet in matching white sweatsuits with orange slime detail? They even had the same striped bands around their foreheads! DJ Khaled, 42, has done the same with his son Asahd, 1. While most people remember them twinning at the Grammys, they’ve also stepped out in identical AND1 looks.

But while these double whammy tracksuits may be adorable, lots of famous little ones rock the casual look on their own. It may seem like North West, 5, and Penelope Disick, 6, are too busy wearing designer duds to bother with comfy clothes like this, but it isn’t all Fendi purses and Givenchy dresses when it comes to the KarJenner kids’ expensive wardrobes. They’re also experts in sporty styles! Take Saint West, 2, for instance. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s only son has sported velour sweatsuits in at-home selfies with his momma and on the streets with his dad. While he tends to color block, Reign Disick‘s tracksuits have been more daring. The three-year-old once wore a panda-patterned one by Adidas. Adorable!

See? This is a totally trending look for Hollywood’s next generation, and we’ve got all of their sweetest sweat suitstyles in the gallery above. Not only do these little ones look cute and casual, but they’re super cuddly too! We bet celebs love holding their tiny tykes when they wear these ‘fits.