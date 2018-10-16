Big Sean ‘Feels Bad’ For Ex Ariana Grande Amidst Pete Davidson Split: ‘He Still Cares About Her’

Although Big Sean and Ariana Grande have been over since 2015, deep down, he still cares for her. And, after the year she’s had, with her engagement being called off, among other things, her ex feels terrible for her.

Big Sean, 30, can’t help but feel bad for his ex, Ariana Grande, 25. The singer has been through one of her toughest years yet — from the Manchester bombing that occurred at her concert in May 2017, to the death of her ex, Mac Miller, and most recently, her engagement to Pete Davidson, 24, being called off. “Big Sean and Ariana didn’t end on great terms, but he still cares about her so she absolutely has his deepest sympathies,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “What Ariana had to go through with Mac’s death and the trauma of the Manchester bombing, Sean feels it is all just horrifying.”

With everything Ariana has been going through, the insider notes that her ex “isn’t shocked at all that she called off the wedding. However, Big Sean does feel bad because “he knows marriage is something Ariana has always wanted at some point.” Ultimately, he feels for Ariana after things didn’t work out with Pete. “She’s had a hell of a year,” the source adds.

Nonetheless, despite how he feels, Big Sean won’t be acting on anything. “He’s likely not going to contact her though. — She’s got her own support system and he’s no longer a part of it. But that doesn’t mean he’s not sad for her, he is.”

Ariana and Big Sean were romantically linked back in August 2014 after they collaborated musically. But, their romance was short-lived when they confirmed their split the next year. In a joint statement, the two kept things short and claimed they planned to remain close friends.

Just when fans thought Ari had found her match with Mac Miller, the two split in May 2018 after nearly two years together. The rapper later passed away in September, due to an apparent drug overdose.

Ariana moved on from with Pete Davidson around a month after her split from Mac. The Saturday Night Live comedian then proposed to Ari with a massive custom-made diamond ring sometime in the beginning of June 2018. He popped the question just a few weeks after they began dating with a rock that cost him around a whopping $100,000.

However, news that Ari and Pete called off their engagement, broke on October 14. She has since returned the ring, according to reports, but will be keeping their pet pig.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to a representative for Big Sean.