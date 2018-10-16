Ariana Grande Performs At Broadway’s ‘Wicked’ In 1st Public Appearance Since Pete Davidson Split

Just two days after her breakup with Pete Davidson went public, Ariana Grande took the Broadway stage for the ‘Wicked’ TV special! See her brave performance.

The Land of Oz is shooketh. Ariana Grande, 25, gave fans their first look at her newly single self on Oct. 16, and chose the best stage to do it on — Broadway! Despite a cancelled engagement to Pete Davidson, 24, and flare up of anxiety, the pop star hit all her notes while singing “The Wizard and I” for the taping of A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, which NBC will air on Oct. 29. Luckily, Arianators get a sneak peak of the performance at New York’s Marquis Theatre — check it out below!

We’re thrilled Ari got over her cold feet. Before taking the stage, she shared a selfie in her ivy green lipstick and wrote a message to fans on her Instagram Story. “Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!!! Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either, not no more,” she wrote over the photo. “U can suck my big green dick. Finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.” Anxiety made Ariana a no-show at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, where she was set to sing, we’ve learned. “She really, really wanted to go, but the closer it came to the event, the more anxious she felt, and in the end she just couldn’t do it,” a source close to the “Sweetener” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 14.

But Ariana promised her fans she wouldn’t skip out on her Broadway concert on Oct. 15! “Honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time 💚 wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe,” the songstress wrote alongside a photo of her rehearsal sheet for “The Wizard and I.” It’s not yet known if she’ll sing more of Elphaba’s songs, as NBC has listed Ariana as a “guest performer.” However, the original performer of the witch, Idina Menzel, is on the cast for this year’s musical!

Even though Ariana’s back to belting her legendary vocals, she’ll need time to return to her other old habits. “She’s still grieving the loss of the relationship and needs some time to adjust to life without Pete,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told us on Oct. 16. “Calling off the engagement was Ariana’s choice, but she is still heartbroken and never wanted to hurt Pete. She can’t imagine being in another relationship right now, with Pete or anyone else.”