Ariana Grande Gives Pete Davidson $100k Ring Back As She Remains ‘Heartbroken’ Over Split

Ariana Grande has parted ways with her engagement ring from Pete Davidson after their breakup — but that doesn’t mean she isn’t totally heartbroken over the end of their relationship.

Five months after Pete Davidson gave Ariana Grande a massive 3-carat engagement ring, the bling is back in his possession. Following the pair’s sudden split on Oct. 14, Ari gave her ex the nearly $100,000 ring, which he had made specifically for her, back, according to TMZ. “The ring was a huge symbol of their love and was hard to give up,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s still grieving the loss of the relationship and needs some time to adjust to life without Pete.” Despite the difficulty of handing the ring over, though, Ari did not hesitate to give it back after she pulled the plug on her engagement, TMZ reports.

“Calling off the engagement was Ariana’s choice, but she is still heartbroken and never wanted to hurt Pete,” our source explained. “She can’t imagine being in another relationship right now, with Pete or anyone else.” It’s obviously been a difficult few weeks for Ariana — in September, her ex, Mac Miller, tragically died from an apparent overdose at the young age of 26. Mac’s death took a toll on Ariana, who dated the rapper for more than a year before their split in April, and was the “tipping point” in her split from Pete, according to TMZ.

Ariana and Pete’s relationship was quite a whirlwind. News of her breakup from Mac was still fresh when the two were first linked, and less than one month after they got together, they were already engaged. She even dedicated an entire song on her album, Sweetener, to the SNL star, and named it after him!

Interestingly, Ari and Pete were spotted together on Oct. 13, less than 24 hours before news of their breakup broke. There didn’t look to be any trouble in paradise as she supported him at Saturday Night Live, so it’s unclear what made her decide to end things the very next day.