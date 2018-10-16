Ariana Grande Admits She Almost Let Anxiety ‘Get The Best’ Of Her After Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande’s struggling with anxiety right now, but she’s not letting it hold her back! Ari said on Instagram that she’s never letting it ruin her day or ‘Wicked’ rehearsals again — or it can suck it!

Ariana Grande‘s been having a rough time lately, to say the least, but she’s back and better than ever. The “God is A Woman” singer, 25, posted on Instagram that she’s struggling with anxiety right now, but not to worry — she’s still taking part in the A Very Wicked Halloween special! Ariana made the post after it was reported that she showed up late for Wicked rehearsals, which concerned fans thought could be due to grief after splitting with fiancé Pete Davidson. She acknowledged that her day was almost ruined, but she’s not letting anything get between her and this role!

Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!!! Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either, not no more,” she wrote on Instagram. “U can suck my big green dick. Finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.” If she didn’t make it clear that this is about Wicked, she’s wearing sparkly green lipstick. We’re so glad about this, because we’ve been waiting on the edge of our seats to see her belt out “The Wizard And I” on October 29. See the full post below!

Fans were already concerned when Ariana cancelled a performance at the last minute on October 13, one day before news of her split from Pete broke. Ariana was supposed to sing at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala in Los Angeles, and she apparently bowed out right before she was slated to take the stage. Ariana was super anxious, a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, partly due to her grief after ex-boyfriend Mac Miller‘s tragic death. “She really, really wanted to go, but the closer it came to the event, the more anxious she felt, and in the end she just couldn’t do it,” they said.

The benefit concert wasn’t the only event Ari cancelled since Mac’s fatal overdose. She was supposed to be the musical guest on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, but had to bow out. Kanye West “graciously” stepped in, according to creator Lorne Michaels. Hopefully, we’ll see her on the show sometime soon, regardless of her status with Pete.