Angelina Jolie’s Younger Kids Get A ‘Kick’ Out Of Seeing Their Mom Blonde: It’s ‘Hilarious’

Angelina Jolie’s kids are used to seeing their mom in costume, as either Maleficent, a super spy, or now, in a blonde wig and Victorian garb! We hear that the kids think her new look is ‘hilarious!’

Angelina Jolie, 43, is always changing up her look, whether it’s for the camera or not! She was just spotted donning a funky blonde wig and a full costume of Victorian dresses, looking totally unrecognizable while filming Come Away. While Ang may be rocking this wig just for the big screen, we hear her kids think it’s hysterical! “The kids are all so used to seeing their mom looking totally unrecognizable, either on screen, or directly in person when she’s in costume, that they’re used to it by now,” a source close to Angelina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Maddox and Pax are very blasé about the whole thing, because, well, they are teenage boys, they are blasé about everything these days! But, their siblings, and the twins especially, still get a kick out of seeing their mom play dress up, they love it.”

The insider added, “Angelina sometimes plays the part of her new character too with them, which they find hilarious. Angelina can be really playful when the mood strikes her, and she often allows the kids to dress up in her wigs and costumes, which of course, is their favorite thing ever!” How cute is that?! Recall, Ang’s daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt scored a role in the first Maleficent film, and she ended up being the only kid on set NOT scared of her mom in costume! While Viv won’t be making an appearance in Come Away, David Oyelowo is co-starring in the Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan prequel with Angelina.

The film will follow siblings Alice and Peter, with Angelina and David playing their parents. After David posted a group shot of the Come Away cast, featuring Angelina in her blonde wig, a fan asked, “What have you learned from working with Angelina?????” to which he replied, “Excellence never sleeps.”