Blessed be the fruit! Yvonne is now a proud mother of a newborn — no handmaids required. We’ve got all the details on her exciting news!

We always knew Yvonne Strahovski, 36, wasn’t anything like her character on The Handmaid’s Tale — for one, she’s got a great smile and wears it often — but now she differs from Serena Joy in a major way! The actress is a momma, and the baby is all her own. She and her husband Tim Loden, 36, welcomed their first child into the world, according to Yvonne’s Oct. 15 sweet announcement on Instagram, which showed an adorable black and white pic of the new mom and her son. It was only September 2017 when Yvonne announced that she and Tim had tied the knot in a secret summer ceremony, so clearly they didn’t waste any time in growing their family from a twosome to a threesome. And although we know Commander Fred Waterford would be jealous of the couple, we, on the other hand, are so happy for Tim and Yvonne.

Yvonne’s gushing caption for her Instagram announcement reflected her happiness. “My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already ❤️,” the caption read. “We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!” Although Yvonne hasn’t revealed the name of her precious cargo just yet, he is definitely too cute for words!

Yvonne announced that she was expecting in May with a sweet baby bump pic. She was wearing her hair up in a casual top knot, letting her belly take center stage from beneath her burnt orange dress. “I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news — I’m going to be a Mama!” she wrote. “So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!” She continued to let fans in on her pregnancy journey, posting pics whether she was craving watermelon, slaying red carpets or — this was often the case — traveling the country!

Yvonne showed off her bare baby bump on a Hawaiian beach, squeezed herself into a van camper while eight months preggers and posed at the Grand Canyon. She was living her best life!

But here’s the thing — it’s about to get even better with this newborn blessing in her life! We can’t wait to see where she and Tim decide to take their little one first.