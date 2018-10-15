Will Smith Reveals Jada Cried For 45 Days Straight When He Was ‘Failing Miserably’ In Their Marriage

Will Smith got emotional describing the ‘worst’ time in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith! Watch him describe when he was ‘failing miserably’ at being a good husband!

Will Smith just got real about a rough patch in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. In a preview for Red Table Talk that also featured Jada, Willow Smith and his mother-in-law, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Will discussed a time when Jada was crying “every morning.” “There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight. I started keeping a diary,” Will said. Willow then replied, “Damn,” but Jada clarified that Will seemed to have “missed some days.” However, Will went on to reveal, “It was every morning. I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably.” Watch the preview below.

Meanwhile, Jada revealed that she has struggled with sex addiction in the past. On another episode of Red Table Talk, she admitted, “My sort of addictions jump, they jump around. When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind. That everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I’m saying.”

While on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast, Will said that he and Jada don’t consider themselves to be married. “We don’t even say we’re married anymore,” Will stated. “We refer to ourselves as ‘life partners,’ where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do—ever—nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Will and Jada. In the meantime, check out all of their pics as a couple in our gallery above.