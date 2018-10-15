‘RHOBH’ Producers Begging Lisa Vanderpump To Attend Camille Grammer’s Wedding

After Lisa Vanderpump skipped out on Camille Grammer’s bridal shower among other cast drama, here’s why she’s second-guessing her invite to her former ‘RHOBH’ castmate’s wedding on Oct. 20, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, is the sole star on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills not confirmed for Camille Grammer’s wedding to lawyer David C. Meyer, we’ve learned. And the producers are freaking out! Lisa’s one of the two ladies who’s been on the main cast for every season of RHOBH, so she’s known the future bride for a good deal of time, seeing that Camille regularly returns to the show as a guest or friend. A no-show to Camille’s Hawaii wedding on Oct. 20 will speak louder than all the other RHOBH outings she’s also took a rain check on! “Camille’s wedding is this weekend in Hawaii and everyone’s confirmed except for Lisa which has all of the other ladies very annoyed,” an eyewitness and source inside the Bravo show’s drama EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife, who also notes that the upcoming season’s drama “is going to be the best” we’ve ever seen! “They think she is acting entitled by not showing up to things.”

“Production is begging Lisa to attend, but Lisa is keeping everyone waiting, creating extra drama and tension,” our source reveals, who points out that “all the other ladies” will board their planes for the nuptials. “She and Camille have known each other for quite some time now so it makes sense that she should go, however because she is refusing to work with the other ladies no one know what Lisa will do. Nobody knows if she’s going to show, putting everyone on pins and needles about what is going to happen.” Understandable, after what happened last night!

“Lisa continues to increase tension between RHOBH as she stood up her castmates yet again. This time she dissed the girls by bailing on filming at Erika Jayne’s concert in LA last night as Lisa [Rinna], Dorit [Kemsley], Kyle [Richards] and Teddi [Mellencamp] all came out to support their fellow housewife,” our eyewitness adds, regarding Erika’s The Pretty Mess Tour concert in Los Angeles’ Globe Theater on Oct. 14. “They seemed to all be getting along great, smiling and laughing and cheering Erika on from the balcony with all of their husbands except Harry Hamlin in tow. All of the drama is around Lisa this season. She’s still refusing to film with the other ladies except for Denise [Richards].”

As for why Lisa’s taking a hiatus from her friends, we’ve learned that she’s on the defense. “Lisa is struggling, too. She feels attacked which makes her feel hesitant to attend the tapings,” our source explains. “She has built the show and so it is hard for her and she’s been friends with these women for years. She loves RHOBH and wants to be a big part of the show. She knows that she helps make the show what it is.” Amen to that! Lisa even replied with a heart to a fan who tweeted she’s “done with Bravo” if “the rumors are true that #RHOBH is another season of mean girls attacking @LisaVanderpump” on Sept. 18.

Lisa’s latest absence follows on the tail of another RHOBH bonding event she failed to make — a road trip! Camille shared a group picture with all her reality television co-stars, save for Lisa, posing outside a bus on Oct. 13. Lisa also didn’t make another of the bride-to-be’s Instagram pictures on Sept. 26, which was snapped at her bridal shower at Beverly Hill’s Il Cielo restaurant. But the most shocking snub was her refusal to film the upcoming season’s intro alongside her castmates! “The ladies all shot their intros a few weeks ago and Lisa was adamant that she wanted to shoot on a different day when the other ladies weren’t there,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Oct. 11. “The tension is that bad. However, the other ladies know Lisa carries the show and they’d never want to lose her as a cast member, but Lisa is so isolated right now she’s thinking of all her options moving forward.”