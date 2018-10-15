Paul Allen: 5 Things About The Microsoft Co-Founder Who Died At 65 Of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Paul Allen, one of the co-founders of Microsoft, has died at the age of 65. Here’s everything you need to know about the late tech titan.

Back in 1975, Paul Allen helped co-found Microsoft alongside Bill Gates. Unfortunately, he passed away today at the age of 65 after a battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Here’s everything you need to know about him following his tragic passing.

1. His lymphoma had returned after nine years of being in remission. Two weeks ago, Allen tweeted, “Some personal news: Recently, I learned the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma I battled in 2009 has returned. I’ve begun treatment & my doctors are optimistic that I will see a good result. Appreciate the support I’ve received & count on it as I fight this challenge.”

2. He was the 46th richest person in the world. Upon his passing, the Seattle-based mogul was worth an estimated $20.2 billion.

3. He owns several professional sports teams. After purchasing the Portland Trail Blazers for $70 million in 1988, the value of the team has skyrocketed to $940 million in 2015. On top of the Trail Blazers, Allen owned the Seattle Seahawks and the the MLS team, the Seattle Sounders.

4. He was a notable philanthropist. Over the course of his lifetime, Allen gave $2 billion to various causes, and was even awarded the Andrew Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy as well as being named Inside Philanthropy’s “Philanthropist of the Year.” Since its establishment, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation has doled out $494 million to over 1,500 nonprofits.