What Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Baby Look Like? — See Forensic Artist’s Predictions

A forensic artist has revealed what he thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby will look like, and even released photos of his predictions. See the mock-up of a girl royal baby here!

Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, confirmed that she is pregnant with their first child on Oct. 15, and a forensic expert has already mocked up photos of what the little boy or girl could look like! Joe Mullins, who has worked in forensics for 17 years, took the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s coloring, predominant genes, and outstanding features and complexions into account when making his prediction, which he insists is “highly scientific.” With Meghan’s darker features mixed with Harry’s lighter ones, Joe predicts that a baby girl would have dark hair and brown eyes, while a boy would have lighter brown hair and blue eyes. See the mock-up of the girl below and CLICK HERE TO SEE A MOCK-UP OF THE BOY.

The royal pregnancy announcement came after weeks of speculation, and it was revealed that the Duchess is already 12 weeks along. She is due in the spring of 2019, less than one year before her and Harry’s one-year wedding anniversary. Meghan and Harry just kicked off a royal tour of Australia on Oct. 14, so we’ll get plenty of look at Meghan’s maternity style over the next few weeks. Meanwhile, the former Suits actress is still set to visit Fiji and Tonga later this month, even though there is risk of contracting Zika in those areas. She received medical advice before making the decision to continue with the trip.

Meghan and Harry’s baby will be 7th in line to the throne, behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Harry himself. Don’t expect the little one to have the title of ‘Prince’ or ‘Princess’ like his or her cousins, though — since Harry is the second child in his family, his children don’t get that privilege like first-born Prince William’s do.

It’s been quite a whirlwind year for Meghan and Harry — in less than one year, they got engaged, tied the knot AND found out she’s pregnant! Clearly, they’re not wasting any time and we could not be more excited for them!