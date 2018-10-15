Wendy Williams Blames Drake For Feud With Kanye West: You Were ‘Dumb Enough’ To Trust Him

Wendy Williams is weighing in on the feud between Drake and Kanye West! She thinks it’s Drake who dropped the ball when he decided to open up to Kanye about his son! Here’s what she had to say!

Wendy Williams says Drake should’ve “seen it coming” when Kanye West turned on him and produced a Pusha T diss track about his son. “First of all, Kanye is not to be trusted by anyone,” the talk show host, 54, declared on her show, October 15. “Drake was dumb enough to send him the picture of his kid. Like Drake, who are you? Why? Dumbbell!”

Wendy then took aim at Kanye, 41, adding, “He isn’t out here like the rest of us. I like to think of Kanye as on the loose,” she said while laughing. She also went on to scold Drizzy, 31, over his use of the words “unconditional love,” when he talked about the mother of his child during an appearance on LeBron James’ HBO series, The Shop on Friday, October 12.

During the episode, Drake told James and Maverick Carter that he has “unconditional love” for Sophie Brussaux, the mother of his son, Adonis. Despite having a tumultuous relaiotnship with the woman, who he had only met once or twice prior to conceiving the child, Drake said he would never discourage his child from loving his mother. But, Wendy didn’t favor Drizzy’s choice of words.

“Cus you run through somebody in one or two nights, that’s not love! … Don’t say unconditional love,” Wendy said before taking things to an X-rated level of sorts. “I’m offended… Those two nights you spent together, the condom probably busted open, or you went to the bathroom and she poked a hole in it; Or, maybe you’re so loose Drake, you don’t even use condoms. You have unconditional love for your kid, not her. You don’t even know her!”, Wendy explained, adding, “Today I say, Sophie is winning.”

Drake addressed a slew of topics concerning his personal life while on The Shop. — Something fans have been waiting for for quite some time. He explained how he met with Kanye, who told Drake he wanted to help him. In return, Drake also worked on music for Kanye.

“He sold me on this whole speech of like, ‘I’m in a great place, I’m making money, and I’m a father, and I wanna be Quincy Jones and help you. But in order to do that, you’ve gotta be transparent with me, you gotta play me your music, and you gotta tell me when you’re dropping. And I know you don’t like to do things like that,’” Drake recalled on The Shop. “I was in the studio and I guess we all kind of felt a genuine vibe from it, so I played him my music and I told him when I was dropping.”

In the midst of their meetings, Drake opened up to Kanye about his son and how he was struggling with the situation. “I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation,” Drake said, adding that he showed Kanye a photo of his son.

But, just days later, the news of Drake’s son broke. It turns out, Kanye produced a diss track of Pusha T‘s that outed Drake as a father, before he even got to address it to the public, himself. — That’s when Drake said he realized, “Oh this guy’s trolling me. This was like a manipulative, like, ‘I wanna break you’ thing.” In response, Drake took a step back. “I said, ‘Alright, I’m gonna go back to distancing myself again. I know what this is.’“