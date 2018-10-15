Tiny Proud Of T.I. For Standing Up Against Kanye West: It’d Be Worse To ‘Stand By & Do Nothing’

Tiny’s prouder than ever of her husband for speaking out against Kanye West and Donald Trump! She’s behind him 100%, we’ve learned exclusively, and loves that he’s politically active.

Someone who didn’t find T.I.‘s rant against Kanye West and Donald Trump controversial? Tiny! The Xscape singer is totally proud of her man for standing up for what he believes in, even if that means publicly slamming one of the biggest artists in the industry, a source told us! “Tiny thinks it’s important for T.I. to not stand by silently while Kanye runs amok in the White House,” the source, who is close to Tiny, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels like the only thing worse than how Kanye is behaving is for good men like T.I. to stand by and do nothing.”

Preach. She wasn’t kidding; T.I. definitely didn’t stand by and do nothing. He was incensed after Kanye met with the president in the Oval Office on October 11 and went on an unhinged rant about everything from abolishing the 13 Amendment to how he doesn’t take his medicine for bipolar disorder. As he puts it, he apparently doesn’t need the meds — he’s just sleep-deprived. Kanye even climbed behind the president’s desk and gave Trump a huge hug. T.I. posted a lengthy rant of his own on Instagram condemning Ye for his behavior, and claiming that he declined an invitation to come along to the White House.

He posted, in part, “You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level and I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak and inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!” He wrote, ““I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence, I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro for the People!!! “

He wasn’t messing around, and Tiny loves that! “She really appreciates that T.I. has the courage to speak up for what he believes is right, even if that means openly criticizing Kanye who is regarded as a leader in the hip hop community,” the source told us. HollywoodLife reached out to Tiny’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

T.I. also took a swing at Trump in an explicit promo video for his upcoming album, Dime Trap. In the clip that he posted on Twitter, T.I. is a Secret Service agent hanging out in the Oval Office, watching the president fly away in a helicopter. A Melania Trump look-alike strolls in, and strips off a green jacket (a nod to her “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U” faux pas) and stands on the desk completely naked. They leave together and wreck the White House, spray painting over Trump’s presidential portrait. The clip is captioned, “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye”. Subtle!